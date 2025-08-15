Stacey Solomon leaves fans emotional as she reveals toddler’s major milestone: ‘She’s worked so hard’

Stacey Solomon left her fans emotional as she revealed daughter Rose’s adorable milestone.

The TV favourite is a proud mama to five children: Rex, 5, Rose, 3, Belle, 2, whom she shares with husband Joe Swash. Stacey also has two sons Zachary, 17, and Leighton, 12, from a previous relationship.

Currently, Stacey is enjoying a sun-soaked getaway with her family – and has been keeping her loyal legion of fans updated.

And recently, Stacey left her fans delighted after she revealed that Rose had managed to swim by herself.

Stacey Solomon shares adorable Rose video

On Thursday (August 14) Stacey took to her Instagram and shared a video of daughter Rose jumping into the pool and into Stacey’s arms. Another clip showed Stacey teaching the youngster how to swim.

Stacey captioned the post: “Mermaid Rose & New skill unlocked. We’ve spent everyday teaching Rose to swim & it’s been magical.”

Gushing about her daughter, Stacey went on: “She’s worked so hard & is actually swimming on her own. Well done Rosey Posey we love you so much.”

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to gush over the video and applaud both Stacey and Rose.

One person said: “Clever girl well done for teaching her.” Another added: “Wow that’s brilliant news Rose.” A third chimed in: “Literally crying at this so beautiful.”

A fourth also declared: “Well done Rosie, great teacher too.” Someone else penned: “You’re such an amazing mother, well done Rosie.”

Stacey’s holiday

Stacey has been documenting her family getaway with candid photos and videos from the five-star hotel.

The mum-of-five has wowed fans with her swimwear looks, previously posting a pic in a bold yellow bikini as she zoomed down a water slide, and another in a black two-piece while reflecting on her fitness journey.

Sharing a serene snap from an underwater cave, she wrote: “My body looks a little different to last year’s summer holiday. I’m actually so proud of myself because I’ve stuck to my weight training consistently since February. Kept quiet and just got my head down & kept going.” She added that her focus isn’t just aesthetics.

