Mum-of-five Stacey Solomon has stunned her followers as she showed off her six pack abs in a bikini on Instagram, and revealed a cheeky little secret behind them.

The mum-of-five has been enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in Turkey with husband Joe Swash and their kids – Rex, Belle and Rose, as well as Stacey’s eldest sons Leighton and Zachary.

And, grabbing a moment away from the gang, Stacey let her loyal army of followers in on her body secret…

Stacey Solomon looks stunning in bikini

“Feeling beautiful,” Stacey captured the snaps of herself in her bikini, and she sure is looking it, with an equally enviable pool backdrop.

“My sister hyped me up today and made me feel really pretty so I’m posting these,” said said. Then in classic Stacey style, she added: “Also my three-day blow dry made it to the pool cave for at least three mins.”

The popular presenter then went on to drop the secret behind how fab she’s looking. “P.S my body looks a little different to last year’s summer holiday. I am actually so proud of myself because I’ve stuck to my weight training consistently since February. Kept quiet and just got my head down and kept going.”

She was also keen to share an important message with her fans.

I’ve always been beautiful no matter what shape or size.

“I genuinely only do it because I want to be so strong. Like boss [bleep] strong. I want to forever be able to pick up my babies with ease and carry double buggies on my shoulder when necessary,” she said proudly.

“I feel so much stronger this year which is so empowering and yes my body has changed but honestly I loved my body aesthetically last year as much as I do this year. I’ve always been beautiful no matter what shape or size. So I suppose what I’m trying to say is… Don’t commit to fitness just for the looks. Do it so you can wrestle your 17 year old and carry all three of your toddlers in 40C heat and you’ll enjoy the journey more.”

Friends and fans react

“Yes Stacey!” Cheered on Fleur East. Meanwhile, Helen Skelton commented with two flame emojis.

“Well done! Looking amazing!” commented one fan. “Good to hear you’re feeling it too – that’s the important bit.”

“Absolutely gorgeous Stace,” agreed someone else. “So here for the strong vibes too!”

