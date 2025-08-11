All the celebrities looking incredible in a bikini from Princess Andre and Stacey Solomon to Kelly Brook

From Stacey Solomon and Kelly Brook to Frankie Bridge and Princess Andre, our favourite celebrities are out here living their best life in a bikini.

Here, we run down their best snapshots in swimwear as we get envious about their luxurious lifestyles…

Holly Willoughby in a plunging white swimsuit

Former This Morning host Holly Willoughby is no stranger to a stylish moment, and her visit to Portugal was no different.

Earlier this month, the blonde beauty stunned in a plunging white swimsuit while in the sea. While throwing her arms in the air, Holly appeared to be glowing as she flashed a huge smile.

Her attire seemed vintage-inspired as she donned a pair of black shades.

She kept her caption simple, posting three emojis: a sun, a wave, and a beach umbrella.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Helen Flanagan goes stripey

Former Corrie star Helen Flanagan celebrated her 35th birthday in Italy last week. However, a day before her big day, she made sure to soak up the heat and sunbathe on a sun lounger.

Helen shared a video selfie of herself in a stripey bikini top where she rocked a pair of sheer shades.

“Last day of being 34,” she captioned the clip.

In another Story upload, Helen showed off the matching set in the mirror.

Helen posed in a bikini on vacation (Credit: Instagram)

Frankie Bridge wears cream bikini in the Maldives

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge kept fans up to date with her Maldives holiday which she shared many snapshots of herself on the beach.

While taking a stroll one day, the Up hitmaker looked incredible in a matching cream bikini set.

In some of the shots, Frankie opted for a colourful skirt with a thigh-high slit. She accessorised with a handful of bracelets, small gold hoop earrings, rings and a necklace with a gold pendant.

“Chasing the sun,” she wrote.

In another update, Frankie was captured from behind wearing a bikini thong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@frankiebridge)

Amanda Holden’s daughter in Tess Daly’s range

Amanda Holden’s 19-year-old daughter, Lexi Hughes, rocked a two-piece bikini while sitting on a sun lounger on a boat.

The white set, which is taken from Tess Daly’s Naia Beach range, looked incredible on the model as she went barefoot and wore aviator sunglasses.

Tess was proud to see Lexi in her swimsuit, writing: “Honey you look incredible.” The brand itself also commented: “Our MAIA bikini looks incredible on you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Hughes (@lexi.hughes__)

Amanda Holden matches daughter’s energy in white bikini

Meanwhile, Amanda posed on the same sun lounger in a different white bikini soon after.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge wore a black-patterned bandana as she also opted for shades.

Amanda held an iced drink in her hands and rested her head back while embracing the warm weather.

The 54-year-old also appeared on a boat and looked to be making the most of her luxurious trip.

Amanda sizzled in the sun after her daughter shared a similar photo (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kelly Brook’s famous curves

Earlier this month, Kelly Brook and her hubby, Jeremy Parisi, took a visit to Italy, where the former glamour model showed off her famous curves.

While smiling on the edge of a boat, Kelly and her husband enjoyed time out as they posed in front of a mountain backdrop.

Kelly appeared behind her man on her knees as she wore a black patterned bikini set. She flashed a smile while wearing huge sunglasses. Jeremy, on the other hand, wore swim shorts.

In another slide, Kelly was captured jumping into the pool in the same bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb)

Princess Andre blue bikini in Mexico

Last month, ahead of her new reality show, The Princess Diaries, Princess Andre visited Mexico and showed off her tan on the beach.

The 18-year-old influencer posed in a navy blue White Fox Boutique top and white crochet shorts, layered over a blue bikini. In another pic, Princess Andre slipped off her shorts and posed kneeling in the sea, which showed off her bikini bottoms.

Fans praised the young star, with one user writing: “Absolutely beautiful young lady… keep smiling… follow your heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Andre (@princess_andre)

Stacey Solomon in black bikini

Like Holly, Stacey Solomon also took a visit to Turkey with her husband Joe Swash, kids, sister Jemma and beloved father, David.

In an Instagram Story shared one hour ago (August 11), Stacey appeared in the pool wearing a black bikini top.

While talking to fans about trying to get a discount code for her co-owned hair brand, Rehab, Stacey filmed herself having a splash.

She accessorised herself with a gold necklace while rocking small gold hoop earrings. Stacey rested her long locks behind her ears and went makeup-free for the occasion.

Stacey is in Turkey (Credit: Instagram)

The luxurious holiday hasn’t come cheap for our Stace though as the trip is expected to be a £30k-a-week stay.

Read more: Stacey Solomon reveals new addition to ‘£1.3m home’ Pickle Cottage

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know