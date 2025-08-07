Lexi Hughes, the daughter of Amanda Holden, seemed to be enjoying the sun as she posted a photo of herself in a white halterneck bikini this week (August 6).

The 19-year-old model, who Amanda shares with her music producer husband Chris Hughes, posted a photo of herself in the two-piece from Tess Daly’s swimwear brand and a pair of sunglasses, writing: “Boat day wearing Naia Beach.”

“Honey you look incredible,” Tess commented, while the Naia Beach Instagram account wrote: “Our MAIA bikini looks incredible on you,” alongside a heart emoji.

Amanda Holden’s daughter Lexi follows famous mum into spotlight

Lexi has been signed to Storm Model Management since the age of 16 and has been following her mother, who she’s often compared to in appearance, into the world of celebrity.

She made her catwalk debut for Tran Hung at London Fashion Week in September last year, sporting a floral mini dress and ballet shoes. She said after: “I was so nervous, but I really enjoyed the experience. The other models were really nice to me backstage, and it was so much fun.

“The show was so beautiful and the brand and designers are visionaries – passionate about sustainability with 90% of the raw materials they use being environmentally friendly. I’m really proud that they trusted me with their design to support LFW. Everyone looked after me, and it’s surreal that tomorrow I start uni!”

Amanda, who was watching from the front row, said after: “We couldn’t have been more proud of our daughter this evening, walking in her first LFW show. This year has been a significant one for her; she has worked really hard with her A levels and she got herself into a top University. Chris and I love her to bits and her little sister Hollie looks up to her so much. It’s a wonderful moment for her.”

Amanda Holden and her daughter Lexi at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London (Credit: Splash News)

‘Vitamin D and a little PDA’

Her latest holiday snap comes after she shared another photo of herself kissing her boyfriend on a family holiday in Greece last month. She wrote alongside the post: “Vitamin D and a little PDA,” and added a sun emoji.

Amanda then poked fun at the pic on her Instagram Stories, reposting it and joking: “Mmm I wonder what Daddy will think,” with a laughing face emoji. The pair went Instagram official in January after seeing in the New Year together.

