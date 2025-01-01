Amanda Holden’s daughter Lexi debuts ‘new boyfriend’ in New Year snaps

Amanda Holden appears to have given her followers a glimpse of her daughter Lexi’s boyfriend in the family holiday photos.

Lexi, 18, is often featured in Amanda’s Instagram as the proud mum loves to share milestones from her daughter’s life. Last year, the TV star gushed about her teenage daughter passing her exams with flying colours and became emotional about Lexi flying the nest to go off to university.

The Britain Got Talent judge’s family pictures capturing their festivities have received a lot of love. However, what’s gathered the most attention is the second picture in the carousel, presumably featuring Lexi and her boyfriend.

Amanda couldn’t be more proud of her teenage daughter (Credit: Splash News)

Amanda Holden shares pics of daughter with ‘boyfriend’

Last night (December 31), the TV star posted a series of pictures wishing her followers a Happy New Year. “Happy #hogmanay. May 2025 bring you joy and love.,” she captioned them.

The picture in question depicts Lexi in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder red satin gown posing with a boy, presumably her boyfriend. The latter was clad in a traditional kilt and blazer, similar to Lexi’s father, Chris Hughes.

Lexi and her unnamed beau appear very close in picture. They’re seen standing with their bodies facing towards one another, with their arms around each other’s waists. Lexi is also seen beaming at the camera.

‘Wonderful pic’

Amanda looked as stunning as always in a white satin gown, accessorised with a huge bow in the front.

Her second daughter Hollie, stood behind her mum in a black minidress with her hair let loose.

Joining the family for celebrations was Formula 1 driver David Coulthard, seen in the last picture.

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t stop raving about the entire family dressing to the nines, as they wished them a happy and prosperous New Year.

One fan wished: “What a lovely wonderful pic. Happy New Year to all of you.”

Another added: “Happy New Year, beautiful pics.”

A third one commented: “You all look amazingly beautiful. Love the kilt.”

Lexi is a star in her own right

Famous for her uncanny resemblance to her mum, Lexi has established herself as a star at the tender age.

After getting into the university of her choice with impressive scores, Lexi also made her runway debut in September 2024 – and her mum couldn’t be more proud.

Lexi is home for the holidays (Credit: Splash News)

The teenager walked the runway at London Fashion Week sporting a white minidress embroidered with white petals.

The radio star later took to Instagram to share a picture of her model daughter, as she gushed: “We couldn’t have been more proud of our daughter this evening walking in her first LFW show. This year has been a significant one for her. She has worked really hard with her A levels and she got herself into a great University.”

