Amanda Holden ‘couldn’t be more proud’ as lookalike daughter Lexi makes runway debut

Amanda Holden has shared that her daughter Lexi has landed herself a huge fashion gig – and the radio host is extremely pleased!

Lexi, who is almost the double of her famous mum, made her way down the runway at London fashion week over the weekend, for the very first time!

Consequently, Amanda took to social media to share her praise.

Amanda’s daughter has landed herself a fashion gig (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden shares daughter Lexi has made her London Fashion Week debut

Lexi could be seen sporting a white minidress embroidered with countless white petals as she walked in front of a LFW crowd for designer Tran Hung, who has dressed the likes of Ariana Grande, Olivia Attwood and Ella Morgan.

Alongside a string of snaps of Lexi strutting her stuff, the Britain’s Got Talent judge gushed: “We couldn’t have been more proud of our daughter this evening walking in her first LFW show. This year has been a significant one for her. She has worked really hard with her A levels and she got herself into a great University.

“Chris and I love her to bits and her little sister Hollie looks up to her so much. It’s a wonderful moment for her.”

Meanwhile, Lexi admitted she had been nervous and “terrified”. Regardless, she took the experience in her stride. She said: “I was so nervous but I really enjoyed the experience. The other models were really nice to me backstage, and it was so much fun.”

“I’m really proud that they trusted me with their design to support LFW. Everyone looked after me and it’s surreal that tomorrow I start uni!”

The designer even shared his praise for Lexi, stating: “It was wonderful to see Lexi representing my collection absolutely beautifully, was a delight to work with back stage, very professional. She looked beautiful on the catwalk.

“We look forward to styling and working with Lexi in the future. Lovely lady with a great career ahead of her. We are proud to have had this moment with Lexi!”

Amanda is also waving Lexi off to university (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Amanda shares daughter Lexi starts university

Elsewhere, Amanda snapped her own shots of Lexi in a much more casual ensemble. It was here that she shared that Lexi is embarking on a new journey – heading off to uni!

An emotional Amanda told her followers: “And just like that ….she’s off.”

Because of this, plenty of Amanda’s fans and friends took to the comment section to share their well wishes, with one stating: “I can imagine the tears…but such an exciting new chapter for Lexi and for you all.”

Another penned: “Best of luck to Lexi! The best of this life journey is ahead of her!”

A third wrote: “Good luck Lexi.”

A fourth added: “Good luck Lexi, go smash it.”

