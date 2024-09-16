Amanda Holden has revealed her husband Chris was “utterly shocked” as she shared plans to foster a puppy.

The radio presenter, 53, said she’s fostering a pup from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home – which she is an ambassador for.

Amanda recalled how she told her husband on her Heart Radio show today.

She said: “I sat at the table and I said, ‘whilst we’re all feeling stressed and emotional, there’s something Chris I need to tell you.’

“The children already knew. They put their hands to their mouths and they said, ‘Mummy don’t do it now!'”

Amanda continued: “‘There’s going to be a new addition to the family.’ Chris looked utterly shocked. Obviously, you know, I’m 53. Honestly my eggs are like raisins at this point.

“I’m thrilled because as an ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home… got ya!” as she laughed.

She said: “Three little puppies were dumped at the doors of Battersea. I got the call, ‘we are desperate for someone. Would you consider fostering a dog?’

“I’m saying foster as a really tiny, loose term. It got through to Chris better than saying I was ‘fostering’.”

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda said they’re collecting the pup today (September 16). She joked: “Yes, it is a replacement for my eldest daughter who’s gone to university.”

Fans appeared delighted for Amanda and her family. One person gushed on Instagram: “How sweet, all the best to Amanda’s family.”

Another said: “Ahhh how lovely. I was thinking a baby at first. A furry baby!”

A third commented: “That’s amazing news.”

