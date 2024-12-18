There wasn’t a dry eye in the house – those of Amanda Holden included – during a moving Heart Radio segment on Wednesday, as nine-year-old cancer sufferer Harry heard recorded messages from his school friends and teachers.

Amanda and co-host Jason King couldn’t hold back their tears.

Nor could many listeners, judging by the outpouring of comments the clip has received on the various social media platforms to which Heart Radio posted it.

Earlier this year, Davina McCall took over the mic from Amanda while she was in Mallorca for a Netflix gig.

Amanda was moved to tears by Harry Evans’ classmates’ recordings (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent/YouTube)

Amanda Holden moved to tears by messages for cancer sufferer Harry

Harry is nine years old and has been battling cancer for a year.

For some of that time, he underwent chemotherapy. The cancer had spread down his spinal cord.

Yesterday, Amanda Holden and JK told their Heart Radio listeners about his cancer journey. They explained that doctors had found a tumour at the back of his brain.

Today, Harry appeared on the show with his mum in tow. Together, they heard messages of support and encouragement from Harry’s classmates and teachers at school.

“Why does it have to happen to him?” one of the children in the recording asks. Another says: “Oh, Harry, I can’t wait to play with you soon.”

Amanda was joined by Harry and his mum today, as well as her co-host JK (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent/YouTube)

Harry Evans gifted Harry Potter VIP studio tour amid cancer struggle

In the clip Heart Radio posted to Instagram, Harry can be seen tearing in response to the recordings. And he’s not the only one: Amanda, JK and Harry’s mum are all in bits by the end.

“Harry, when I saw you back in school, it was so nice to see that you were OK,” says one of his classmates.

“Keep being the inspiration that you are,” an adult voice adds.

“Harry, it’s Mr Thompson here,” comes another – presumably his teacher. “Everyone at school wishes you the absolute best Christmas ever.”

We are all crying here. Every single person in the studio.

“Happy Christmas, Harry!” comes another voice. “I hope you have a really nice holiday, and get loads of Christmas presents, and meet up with your family.”

“If everyone in the world was more like Harry Evans,” someone else says, “it would be an absolutely amazing place”.

Amanda then lets listeners know that, in the studio, everyone was in tears: “We are all crying here. Every single person in the studio. What an incredible bunch of friends and teachers you have. What a lucky boy.”

“You love them so much and they love you,” JK adds, wiping away tears from his eyes. “They really do.”

And for the pièce de résistance, Amanda says: “And they love you so much, Harry, they have organised you a VIP Harry Potter studio tour. You are actually going… to Hogwarts!”

How about that?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart (@thisisheart)

Viewers were quick to comment with messages of their own.

“Have the best Christmas, wee man!” one wrote. “You’re a soldier.”

Another commented to say how much they can relate to Harry’s story.

“My son went through a similar situation with his cancer,” they wrote. “This was a beautiful thing to watch.”

Someone else wrote: “You lot had us all crying in the car on the school run this morning.”

Another added: “I’m in bits,” followed by crying face emojis.

Bless!

Read more: Amanda Holden announces she’s fostering a puppy as she admits her husband was ‘shocked’

So, did you manage to catch the segment as it aired live? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.