Amanda Holden’s daughter Lexi, 19, wears string bikini as she piles on the PDA with hunky boyfriend

The daughter of Amanda Holden, Lexi, looked stunning in a string bikini as she shared a cheeky smooch with her boyfriend.

Lexi, 19, is currently on a family holiday in Greece with her famous mum and boyfriend – who she debuted at the New Year.

And, taking a leaf out of her mother’s book, Lexi opted for a sizzling bikini as she soaked up the sun with her hunky beau on a yacht.

Lexi posed up a storm in the yellow bikini (Credit: InstagramStory)

Daughter of Amanda Holden, Lexi, wows in bikini

On Wednesday (July 23), model Lexi took to her Instagram Story and shared a slew of snaps from her holiday.

In one photo, the model could be seen holding the wheel of a yacht while wearing a yellow string bikini. Posing for the camera, Lexi wore her blonde locks up in a bun and accessories with a stylish pair of shades.

In another photo shared to her profile, Lexi packed on the PDA with her unnamed boyfriend as they laid on the back of the boat, while kissing one another.

“Vitamin D and a little PDA,” she captioned the post.

Lexi’s post sparked Amanda to re-post the photo on her own Instagram Story. She joked: “Mmm I wonder what Daddy will think… [laughing face emoji].”

Lexi went Instagram official with her new beau over New Year (Credit: InstagramStory)

How many children does Amanda Holden have?

Amanda Holden is a proud mum to two daughters.

While engaged to record producer Chris Hughes in 2006, Amanda gave birth to their first child, a daughter Lexi. Amanda and Chris tied the knot two years later at Babington House in Somerset.

After wanting more kids, sadly in February 2011, they lost their baby son, Theo, after he was stillborn at seven months. In 2012, Amanda and Chris welcomed their second daughter Hollie.

Amanda’s daughter is following in her footsteps (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda’s daughter Lexi

Lexi, Amanda‘s daughter, may only be 19, but she’s already carving out a successful modelling career.

The stunning teen has become something of a red carpet regularly, often appearing alongside her famous mum at high-profile events.

Lexi is on the books of Storm Management, one of the best modelling agencies in the country.

The agency kick started the careers of Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne. Storm is understood to have made a beeline for Lexi after seeing her out and about with Amanda.

