Amanda Holden reveals husband Chris’ ‘jealousy’ over close friendship with Alan Carr

It’s no secret that Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden is friendly with fellow star-of-the-small-screen Alan Carr – but she recently went one step further, suggesting that their bond makes her husband Chris Hughes “jealous”.

Due to her busy schedule, Amanda has revealed elsewhere that she and Chris effectively lead separate lives.

“Obviously, we’re very happily married, but we do lots of things separately,” she said. Such as… gossiping away on the phone to Alan Carr…

Amanda and Chris tied the knot in 2008 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden relishes her strong connection with good friend Alan Carr

It has been four years since comedian Alan Carr launched his Life’s a Beach podcast. Romesh Ranganathan joined him for its first-ever episode.

Since then, the Chatty Man has chatted away to everyone under the sun, from the Rizzle Kicks and Twiggy to Aisling Bea and Mary Berry.

And, of course, Amanda Holden.

The two go way back. Alan first welcomed the Britain’s Got Talent judge onto the Chatty Man sofa in 2009, and they have remained friends. So much so that the TV duo took part in the ITV show DNA Journey in 2021, to see if they were, in fact, distantly related.

Alas, they are not.

“There’s no connection between us except that we love each other,” Amanda revealed on her Heart Breakfast show at the time.

They work together on BBC travel show Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job, which recently got the green light for a fourth series.

And in the wake of Alan’s separation, after 14 years together, from Paul Drayton, Amanda was there by his side, playing matchmaker while shooting Italian Job in sunny Italy.

“I was like Cilla Black,” Amanda – on the BGT final tonight (May 31) – told The Sun in 2022. “Basically, if they were breathing and single, they were in line for Alan.”

Alan and Amanda have been making their renovation travel show for three series already, and are due for one more (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Amanda’s husband Chris Hughes ‘doesn’t get a look-in’

Such is the strength of Amanda and Alan’s bond that both TV personalities are regularly asked by members of the public why they aren’t with each other.

“Everyone stops us for it more than anything,” she said while appearing on Life’s a Beach on May 5. “And when I’m not with you, they’re like: ‘Where’s Alan?'”

“I know,” Alan replied. “They say: ‘Where’s Amanda?’ When I went to South Africa: ‘Where’s Amanda?'”

Amanda then joked that her husband “doesn’t get a look-in”, to which Alan responded by asking: “Is he jealous of me?”

“No,” Amanda reassured him. And listeners. “He loves you as much as me. I think he’s jealous because I give you way more. I’m nicer to you.”

“We’re always on the phone, though, aren’t we?” Alan said playfully. “And having a little gossip and everything.”

“You don’t judge my drinking habits,” Amanda said. “My husband does. Anyway…”

She and Chris Hughes have been together for two decades. They met in 2003 and married in 2008. And, jokes aside, they are in what Amanda describes as a “lovely, secure relationship”.

She told Hello! magazine earlier this year that “have ups and downs like everyone else. But when I was looking at the pain and suffering that some of the people we were working with were going through, I felt so grateful that I had somebody in my life with no complications.”

Don’t miss the grand finale of Britain’s Got Talent on ITV1 on Saturday, May 31. It is due to air from 7pm to 9:45pm.

