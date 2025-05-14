Amanda Holden cruelly trolled as she’s immortalised in waxwork at Madame Tussauds

Amanda Holden has been cruelly trolled after it was announced she is getting her very own waxwork at Madame Tussauds.

The TV presenter, 54, has been a staple on screens for years. From stints on Britain’s Got Talent to even releasing a top five album, it’s fair to say she has remained booked and busy.

So, to celebrate her success and years in the business, Madame Tussauds has immortalised Amanda in a wax figure form.

However, some fans are not too impressed…

Amanda said getting a waxwork is a ‘dream come true’ (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Holden getting her own Madame Tussauds waxwork

On Wednesday (May 14) it was announced that Amanda was to be immortalised at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool.

More than 20 people are working on her wax figure, which is set to go on display later this year.

It is like a dream come true.

The actress has already completed her sitting at Merlin’s Magic Making Studio – which includes a “meticulous measurement process” by a highly specialised team of wax artists.

“It is like a dream come true,” Amanda said about the waxwork.

She added: “I’ve been to Madame Tussauds. I was lucky enough to open one. I was filming something there with my friend Leigh Francis and I dreamt of it happening – and now it is.”

Amanda’s followers were left divided by the news (Credit: Instagram Story)

‘They did everything!’

Amanda also chatted about the experience on Wednesday (May 14) on her Heart FM breakfast show.

In a clip that was shared on her Instagram, she revealed her shock at the number of people it takes to make one model.

“They did my hair, they did my eyeballs, they did my skin tone. They did absolutely everything!” Amanda said.

Meanwhile, clips of Amanda at her waxwork sitting could also be seen in the video.

Amanda trolled over waxwork

However, it didn’t take trolls long to rush to the comments section.

One person said: “Hard to work out which one has the most plastic/wax in it.” Someone else added: “Nobody needs two of her, one is too much.”

A third also chimed in: “Some additional wax.”

Despite the rude comments, Amanda’s fans shared their excitement, with one writing: “This is amazing Amanda.”

Another person gushed: “Wow, I live five mins walk away and have never been. I better go now you’re there at last.”

