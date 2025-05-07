Amanda Holden in savage on-air swipe at Holly Willoughby: ‘You’re going to be in trouble’

Amanda Holden has taken a brutal swipe at Holly Willoughby as she cheekily criticised her presenting skills.

Amanda was back at the helm of her Heart Breakfast radio show with co-host Jamie Theakston on Wednesday (May 7).

But things soon took an awkward turn when Amanda made a savage dig about Holly – and she was even scolded by her co-host over the remark…

Amanda’s swipe came during a discussion about her new Netflix show (Credit: Netflix)

Amanda Holden in ‘dig’ at Holly Willoughby

On Amanda Holden’s Heart Breakfast show, the star chatted about her new Netflix dating show, Cheat: Unfinished Business.

The show premiered last month and follows former couples whose relationships ended due to cheating reunite for the first time following their breakups.

Amanda fronts the series, alongside Married at First Sight and Celebs Go Dating star Paul C Brunson.

Similarly, fellow TV star Holly also has her own reality show on the same platform, Celebrity Bear Hunt – which aired earlier this year.

Revealing she has seen reports that Cheat: Unfinished Business is getting renewed, Amanda said on her radio show that she is unsure for certain about its future.

Amanda took a swipe at Holly’s presenting skills (Credit: Netflix)

Amanda scolded over her Holly comment

Co-host Jamie Theakston cheekily quipped: “What are they suggesting, they getting Holly Willoughby?” joking that Amanda could be replaced by Holly.

Amanda was left shocked and said: “I… what?!”

Then, appearing to make a diy about Holly’s talents, Amanda added: “No, they want a proper presenter.”

Jamie replied to Amanda and warned her: “You’re going to be in trouble.” Amanda then cheekily said: “No one’s listening.”

Amanda and Holly’s ‘rivalry’

In summer 2023, reports appeared to suggest an alleged “toxic feud” between ITV colleagues Amanda and Holly. It was claimed that the pair had a “well-known” rivalry. It had reportedly been “brought to the fore” by the Phillip Schofield drama.

The news came after Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda appeared to mock Holly’s This Morning speech on Instagram.

However, Amanda herself shed some light on the matter in a revealing statement on social media where she shut down any notion of a feud.

Read more: BGT judge Amanda Holden sends temperatures soaring in daring cutout dress

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.