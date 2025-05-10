Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden slammed over ‘rude’ behaviour towards dance act Harry & Lewis

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have called out Amanda Holden for her “rude” behaviour towards dance act Harry & Lewis.

The long-running ITV show returned for its third live semi-final on Saturday night (May 10), in a bid to find the UK’s next big star.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli and Alesha Dixon were on hand to share their thoughts on eight acts competing, with Ant and Dec hosting the show.

However, Amanda ruffled plenty of feathers over an “odd’ comment she made to one of the contestants.

Amanda Holden slammed by Britain’s Got Talent viewers

Britain’s Got Talent was back for its third semi-final on Saturday night (May 10).

The line-up included the likes of gymnast Albert Amores, danger act Bao, singing group Electric Umbrella and singer Jasmine Rice.

Up first was dancing duo Harry & Lewis, who wowed the audience with their routine. But it seemed Amanda Holden was not too impressed with the performance they put on.

Although Bruno and Alesha praised Harry & Lewis’ act, Amanda said: “I’m not going to be very popular. I’m going to say thank god for the production and everything else, because I was quite disappointed with that.”

Amanda ‘disappointed’ with Harry & Lewis

The crowd then started booing, as Amanda added: “I can see you worked hard, but I don’t think it was enough.”

Simon then chimed in and told Harry & Lewis: “I thought I was better than your first audition.”

However, he then quizzed the pair: “I mean do you really want to win this? Because you don’t say much.”

Things turned awkward as Harry asked Simon to repeat his question.

Simon replied: “I think sometimes, you’ve got to tell the audience just how much it means to you.”

Harry then told Simon how much they wanted to win the show, and revealed they had been dancing all their lives.

“Of course we want to win it, it’s like a dream that doesn’t seem possible,” he said.

The dancer added: “But I can’t lie, that was amazing thank you for that guys,” referring to the audience who cheered them on.

‘Those judges are so rude’

However, it’s fair to say Amanda and Simon’s comments ruffled a few feathers online.

On X, one person said: “Did Simon want them to make a speech about how much they’d like to win halfway through the performance?! ( What a bizarre comment to make. Amanda was just rude too.”

A second chimed in: “Those Judges are Rude.”

A third agreed: “That was so odd?? 1. Maybe it wasn’t the most incredible performance but Amanda was so rude!! 2. They’re a dance act, why are you saying they don’t speak much?”

Another fumed: “If it’s not her thing that’s fine but to say they haven’t worked hard seems rude.”

