TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh has shared a rather humorous story about how his family refused to call him “commander” after the King made him a CBE earlier this year.

He and his wife Alison married way back in 1975, meaning they’re hot on the tails of their golden wedding anniversary.

What is their secret? “The usual things,” he said, when asked how they stay afloat. “Similar values, being able to laugh at the same things.”

Such as… vying over titles, Alan?

Alan was made a CBE earlier this year, but was suspicious when the investiture arrived on April Fool’s Day (Credit: BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine/YouTube)

Alan Titchmarsh was ‘very sad’ when wife Alison refused to call him ‘commander’

The ITV gardening extraordinaire joined Pippa Funnell and Tristan Phipps at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at the end of May to talk all things green – and equine.

They also squeezed in a bit of chat about Alan’s latest honour: being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to horticulture and charity.

He was surprised when the first letter came through his letterbox, he said. And even more so when its confirmation arrived on… April 1!

“It was an enormous shock when a letter came in November,” he said. That one let him know the Prime Minister was planning on asking the King if he could be a CBE.

“My investiture came through on the 1st of April and you think, oh is this a sign? April Fool’s Day, you know. No, it was a very special day and I’ve known the King for about 40 years now, so it’s very special.

“So I tried to get my family to call me a commander but they won’t,” he revealed, before joking: “It’s very sad really. My wife is the commandant. I think that’s why. It’s a great honour.”

But alas, his family refused to call him “commander” (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

His daughters were ‘relieved’ to drop his family name when they got married

Speaking to Mark Wogan on his podcast earlier this year, Alan remarked that having a distinctive surname can come as a burden in one’s private life.

“I think what happens is because, as you say, both our two names are quite identifiable. I think my two daughters were so relieved when they got married that they could change their name.

“What they found a bit easier was it didn’t suddenly come upon them. I was on television when they were born, so it was always there as you were. But it was difficult for them.

“They had to be a little bit more careful about if their friends were choosing them because of me. Mercifully, it appears not to have been the case, they’ve had some very good friends.”

Alan has four grandchildren from his two daughters, and says you are only as happy as your unhappiest child.

