Alan Titchmarsh on his ‘head being turned’ during 50-year marriage to wife Alison 

Green-fingered god Alan Titchmarsh previously joked about his “head being turned” while married to wife Alison.

The telly fave, 74, shot to fame back in the late 1970s – and since then, he’s not stopped. He’s back on TV screens on Sunday (June 8) too, for his show, Alan Titchmarsh’s Gardening Club.

When he’s not appearing on screen, Alan lives in Hampshire with his wife Alison – who he married way back in 1975. The pair are parents to grown-up children, Polly and Camilla.

And while Alison is no doubt the love of his life, Alan also has a second love – plants and flowers…

Alan is happily married to wife Alison (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan Titchmarsh and wife Alison approaching golden wedding anniversary

Alan and Alison first met when they were in their early twenties at an amateur dramatics group. Cementing their relationship, the pair tied the knot in the summer of 1975.

The couple also share two children together. Their eldest, Polly, was born in 1980, followed by Camilla, who was born in 1982. They are grandparents too, to four children.

But a few years ago, Alan joked about having his ‘head turned’…

Speaking to The Guardian in 2011, Alan was quizzed about his love of plants.

“The old flame I’ve loved for 50 years is the humble pelargonium. You can neglect them and yet they are good, shapely plants,” Alan said.

The green-fingered star also revealed the new plant he was loving, admitting that his ‘head had been turned’.

He said: “My head has been turned by Annabelle, a summer-flowering hydrangea, with floppy heads of creamy white, fading to palest green.”

Alan made the cheeky confession a few years back (Credit: Lorraine/YouTube)

Alan reveals ‘stresses and strains’

Meanwhile, in October last year, Alan opened up about “stresses and strains” affecting him in his private life.

Appearing on This Morning, he revealed he has “enough to cope with” when it comes to his family, and this is why he largely avoids social media.

Telling hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond that hosting his peaceful Sunday morning show, Love Your Weekend, is a “real luxury”, Alan said that he uses Instagram as an extension of the series.

And, as a result, he only uses the platform to share pictures of plants, flowers and his garden. And, Alan said, he never takes any notice of any of the negativity online because his time is already taken up with “worrying” about his family, and his hydrangea Annabelle, we expect!

Alan Titchmarsh’s Gardening Club airs on Sunday (June 8) at 12:40pm on ITV1.

Read more: Why Alan Titchmarsh’s daughters were ‘so relieved’ to get married and lose the family name

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.