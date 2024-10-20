Love Your Weekend host Alan Titchmarsh previously revealed the heartwarming gift his daughter got him that left him wiping away the tears.

The telly fave, 74, shot to fame back in the late 1970s – and since then, he’s not stopped. He’s back on TV screens on Sunday (October 20) too, for his smash-hit show Love Your Weekend.

When he’s not appearing on screens, Alan lives in Hampshire with his wife Alison – who he married way back in 1975. The pair are parents to grown-up children Polly and Camilla.

And, back in 2013, Alan opened up about how a gift from one of his girls had him “blubbing”.

Alan recalled an emotional Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Love Your Weekend host Alan Titchmarsh sentimental over pressie

Alan and wife Alison share two children together. Their eldest, Polly, was born in 1980, followed by Camilla, who was born in 1982. They are also grandparents to four children.

In 2013, Alan spoke to The Guardian, where he recalled a rather heartwarming gift that had him “blubbing”.

“The family has a competition to see who can get me going at Christmas,” Alan said, referring to his family trying to get him to cry.

Alan went on to reveal how one gift in particular from his daughter left him overcome with emotion. He explained: “The last time I blubbed was on my birthday, when my daughter gave me a framed photo of my 15-month-old grandson Hugo.

“But I have been known to shed a tear at The Railway Children or Pretty Woman,” he added.

Alan has two daughters with his wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan Titchmarsh on ‘stresses and strains’

In October, Alan opened up about the “stresses and strains” affecting him in his private life. Appearing on This Morning, he revealed he has “enough to cope with” when it comes to his family, and this is why he largely avoids social media.

Telling hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond that hosting his peaceful Sunday morning show is a “real luxury”, Alan said that he uses Instagram as an extension of the series.

And, as a result, he only uses the platform to share pictures of plants, flowers and his garden. And, Alan said, he never takes any notice of any of the negativity online because his time is already taken up with “worrying” about his family.

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh airs on Sunday (October 20) at 9:30am on ITV1.

Read more: Alan Titchmarsh spends just one night away from home for work following concerns from his wife