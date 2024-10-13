Alan Titchmarsh previously revealed the strict “rule” he has regarding work after his doctor wife stepped in to share her concerns.

The telly fave, 74, shot to fame back in the late 1970s – and since then, he’s not stopped. He’s back on TV screens on Sunday (October 13) too, for his smash hit show Love Your Weekend.

However, according to Alan, his wife is “worried” over how much her famous husband works. So much so, that Alan has come up with a new “rule” to balance his work and home life better.

Alan opened up about his workload (Credit: ITV)

Alan Titchmarsh reveals wife is ‘worried’ over his workload

When he’s not appearing on screens, Alan lives in Hampshire with wife Alison – who he married way back in 1975. The pair are parents to grown-up children Polly and Camilla.

And while Alan’s career keeps going from strength to strength, the TV star has admitted that he needs to “slow down”.

Speaking to Radio Times in 2021, Alan said: “I keep saying that I need to slow down and try to be better at saying no, but I’d rather wear out than rust.”

Alan’s wife shared her worries about him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan Titchmarsh implements new ‘rule’

The TV star also revealed that his doctor wife Alison has shared her concerns over his workload. Alan candidly said: “My wife worries a bit that I do too much.”

So, in a bid to try and improve his work and personal life, Alan has introduced a new “rule”.

He revealed: “I now have a rule that I’ll only spend one night away from home because I like being with my family too much.”

Alan on ‘stresses and strains’

This October, Alan opened up about “stresses and strains” affecting him in his private life. Appearing on This Morning, he revealed he has “enough to cope with” when it comes to his family, and this is why he largely avoids social media.

Telling hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond that hosting his peaceful Sunday morning show is a “real luxury”, Alan said that he uses Instagram as an extension of the series.

And, as a result, he only uses the platform to share pictures of plants, flowers and his garden. And, Alan said, he never takes any notice of any of the negativity online because his time is already taken up with “worrying” about his family.

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh airs on Sunday (October 13) at 9:30am on ITV1.

