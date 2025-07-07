BBC Countryfile came under fire last night (Sunday, July 6) after “disgusting” and “cruel” scenes were broadcast.

The Countryfile episode looked at different ways of dairy farming, including one that proved controversial with viewers.

A zero-grazing dairy farm system was shown on last night’s show (Credit: BBC)

What happened on BBC Countryfile last night?

Heading to Leicestershire, Adam Henson met the Eggleston family and looked at how they produce milk for the local Stilton cheese dairy.

During the programme, the Egglestons emphasised their pasture-led system, where their 600 cows are allowed to graze in the fields between milking sessions.

However, the programme also looked back at some of the other ways dairy farming is done in the UK.

Footage from 2021, when Matt Baker visited the Lilburn family in County Down, was then shown.

The Lilburns’ approach to dairy farming was a stark contrast to the Egglestons’.

“The Liburns operate a zero grazing system,” Adam explained in the voice-over. “With the herds staying inside for most of the year. And since taking on the farm in 2011, the couple have invested heavily to keep their cows comfortable and content.”

Richard defended the way his farm operated (Credit: BBC)

Controversial dairy farm segment on BBC Countryfile

Speaking to the camera, farmer Richard Lilburn explained: “They have fresh beds, they have comfortable mattresses, they have food on tap, they’ve scratchers, they’ve foot baths. You know, it’s like a five-star hotel for cows.”

Footage was shown of the 200 cows inside the shed eating grass, getting scratches from a hanging scratcher, and lying on mattresses.

Viewers were also given a glimpse at how the cows receive a daily grass delivery, which arrives in tonnes.

Speaking to Matt in the field, the farmer explained that the cows receive “lovely lush grass” every day.

“The first year we started doing it [operating a zero-grazing system] was more out of necessity. We had lovely lush grass that year, but the rain came and it kept raining and it kept raining, and the cows were destroying the land, and they were wasting perfectly good grass because it was so wet,” he explained.

He added that the cows were eating 20 tonnes of fresh grass per day, and that having it delivered to the cows was the best way, rather than having them “trampling” and urinating on it. He explained that the “wastage” was “huge”.

Matt questioned the decision to operate the dairy farm this way (Credit: BBC)

Viewers fume

Speaking to Richard in the shed, Matt asked what sort of reaction his method of farming gets, as it is “very different” from what people would expect of a dairy farm. Richard again defended the decision, explaining the cows are “content”, that they’re “comfortable”, and they have “food on tap”. He added that the cows went and got milked whenever they felt like it.

However, some viewers were furious at the fact that the cows were kept indoors most of the year.

“It’s bad enough having battery hens but keeping those poor cows inside for the majority of the year is downright abuse,” one viewer fumed.

“Looks really sad… a bit like keeping cats indoors that never see the light of day,” another said.

“Absolutely disgusting, how cruel. Why is Countryfile celebrating factory farming,” a third wrote.

“I actually can’t believe what I’m watching! Battery farming cows!! This is so cruel surely..?” another asked.

“They’re chilled, they’re comfy with food on tap. How about being able to roam freely & stretch their legs & run when they want to,” a fifth tweeted.

The BBC declined to comment.

Countryfile continues next Sunday (July 13) at 7pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

