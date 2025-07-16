Amanda Holden reignites feud with Sharon Osbourne as she makes savage jibe about her appearance

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has reignited her feud with Sharon Osbourne by making a comment about the latter’s use of a certain weight-loss jab.

Amanda and Sharon famously fell out over comments Sharon had made about Amanda’s colleague and employer, Simon Cowell.

Sharon said he had been “wearing the same thing for almost three decades”. Ouch. Amanda called the comments “bitter and pathetic”, and “stabby, stabby, stabby”. Since then, they have made various jibes at each other. Here’s the latest instalment in the saga…

Sharon Osbourne and Amanda Holden have a history of making personal attacks on each other (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Holden reignites famous feud with Sharon Osbourne

“I would choose my face over my waist any day,” she said, per the Mail, making reference to one popular weight-loss jab’s potential side effect of rapid facial fat loss. It can sometimes lead to a gaunt or aged appearance – sunken cheeks, hollowed temples, increased wrinkles and sagging skin.

Amanda then made it clear that she was specifically referring to Sharon Osbourne, who lost 42lb using a weight-loss jab. Sharon has since expressed regret over taking the drug, saying she is unable to put weight back on.

I would choose my face over my waist any day.

“Obviously, yeah, with Sharon…. It is a crazy time for those sort of jabs and things. But I will always choose my ass over my weight and my boobs. This is where the weight goes.

“My husband [Chris Hughes] loves the summer holidays because I eat my bodyweight in cheese when we go to Greece and it goes to my boobs, bum. And he’s like: ‘Yes.'”

Sharon has been open about her weight struggles (Credit: ITV)

Amanda and Sharon have history

Sharon Osbourne and Amanda Holden have traded several verbal blows since Sharon’s comments about Simon Cowell last year.

It all started – or did it? – during Sharon’s appearance on Celebrity Big Brother. During her stint in the house, Sharon and Louis Walsh talked about how they felt towards music mogul Simon Cowell.

Sharon said he had been wearing the same outfit for the best part of 30 years, and that she wouldn’t work with him again for “all the money in the world”.

Amanda hit back, calling Sharon “bitter and pathetic”, and her comments “stabby, stabby, stabby”. Sharon said her brand was known worldwide, unlike Amanda’s. Amanda said Sharon had spent most of her money on handbags. Sharon said she had given The X Factor credibility during its early days, and called Amanda an “ill-informed sycophantic”.

And Simon? He is still friends with the lot of them, apparently.

He told the Mirror: “If you put Sharon and Louis in the [Celebrity Big Brother] house, that’s what you pay them for, they’re going to be controversial.

“I still consider Sharon and Louis really good friends,” he added. “We could pick up the phone to each other tomorrow. I think that’s probably one of the things they’re upset about, because they can never get hold of me.”

Over to you, Shazza…

