Amanda Holden sent her fans wild with a cheeky snap of her bum while wearing a bikini earlier today (Wednesday, July 30).

Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda, 54, is currently soaking up the sun in Greece, and has been keeping fans up to date with her time away…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden shares cheeky bikini bum snap

Taking to Instagram today, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda shared some incredible poolside snaps with her 2.5 million followers.

In one photo, the star – wearing a tiger print kaftan dress and high heels – could be seen flashing her bum next to an infinity pool, overlooking a stunning view.

Other photos show the star posing poolside in the kaftan and swimwear. Her close friend Alan Carr also makes an appearance in one of them.

A brief video shows Amanda swishing her kaftan about, before Alan appears on screen, on one knee, offering a drink to Amanda.

Amanda laughs as she accepts the drink, before the camera pans away.

Amanda sent fans wild (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Amanda’s fans go wild

“Wearing @skims in the sunshine with my fave tipple and gorg @chattyman staying at an incredible villa @ionianestates,” Amanda captioned the post.

And it’s safe to say that her fans were loving what they were seeing.

Her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts gushed over the post with a series of flame emojis.

“Power bottom,” GMB star Rob Rinder said.

“Oh wow [eye heart emojis],” another follower wrote.

“Stunning,” another said.

“I was going to say looking good, Amanda, but you always look good,” a third gushed. “You’re a true icon!!” another added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Hughes (@lexi.hughes__)

Amanda Holden’s daughter, Lexi, stuns in yellow bikini

Amanda’s not the only Holden who’s caught the eye this summer. Her eldest daughter, Lexi, 19, wowed in a yellow bikini last week.

Amanda shared a snap of bikini-clad Lexi driving a boat while on holiday. Lexi also shared a picture of herself sharing a kiss with her unnamed boyfriend whilst sunbathing.

“Vitamin D and a little PDA,” she captioned the post. Mum Amanda shared some love eye emojis in the comments, whilst Lexi’s other followers gushed over the snap.

“Ohlala,” one wrote. “OKAY LEXI,” another said. “Cute,” younger sister Hollie added.

Amanda later shared the post on her story, penning “Mmm I wonder what Daddy will think… [laughing face emoji]”.

