Former Saturdays singer and TV star Frankie Bridge is currently enjoying a vacation in the Maldives and posed in a bikini.

The 36-year-old, who is a regular panelist on Loose Women, is no stranger to documenting her glamorous life with fans.

In her most recent update, the Disco Love hitmaker took to Instagram, where she posed in a matching swimsuit.

Frankie is currently on vacation with her family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Frankie Bridge stuns in cream bikini

In Frankie’s latest upload from 11 hours ago (August 5), she looked incredible in a matching cream bikini set.

In a handful of shots, she opted for a colourful skirt with a thigh-high slit. Frankie accessorized with a handful of bracelets, small gold hoop earrings, rings and a necklace with a gold pendant.

The former Strictly star rocked short acrylic nails while wearing sunglasses.

Frankie styled her shoulder-length locks down as she was captured running across the beach in a video.

In another slide, she filmed herself applying body spray all over her shoulders and chest.

For her caption, Frankie wrote: “Chasing the sun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@frankiebridge)

She shares two sons — Parker, 11, and Carter, nine — with husband, former footballer Wayne Bridge. On her Instagram Story, Frankie also filmed herself watching one of her sons playing football.

‘What has happened to the sun?!’

Despite being on a summer vacation, fans couldn’t help but notice the lack of sun in the photos.

One user wrote: “I would be raging if I travelled that far for a beach holiday and it was cloudy.”

“What has happened to the sun?! Hope the weather improves in S-World! I love that place! X,” another person shared.

“…perky in the sun!!” a third remarked.

“Had better weather in Margate,” a fourth joked.

“You are the sun,” a fifth person insisted.

“Looking gorgeous as always,” a sixth user wrote.

