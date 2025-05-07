Frankie Bridge in shock admission about marriage to husband Wayne: ‘We may not end up together’

Frankie Bridge reflected ‘we may not end up together’ as she opened up about marriage to husband Wayne Bridge in the latest Loose Women podcast.

Chatting with fellow ITV daytime star Nadia Sawalha, Frankie revealed her fears for what may happen in the future during a discussion about vasectomies.

Mum-of-two Frankie Bridge‘s comments came as Nadia admitted she’d been enraged when her husband Mark refused having the snip.

Nadia Sawalha was shocked (Credit: YouTube)

‘Men are worried they’re going to be impotent’

Nadia detailed her fury as recalled how a conversation with Mark about birth control turned “very, very nasty”.

The ITV panelist made it clear she was shocked by his decision not to consider a vasectomy. She also noted that pressure to avoid unwanted pregnancies is always greater for women.

Nadia said: “I remember once having a conversation with him about a vasectomy. And it turned very, very nasty – from me – because he didn’t want to have one. I didn’t even want him to have one because I had a coil.”

She went on: “I thought, if I wanted him to have a vasectomy, he’d have a vasectomy. But he said no. I was enraged. His mum’s a rabid feminist who used to go on feminist marches. I was so shocked he would say no.”

Nadia then claimed: “You know what it is? They’re all worried they’re going to be impotent. And you’re not boys, you’re not.”

Loose Women’s Frankie Bridge: ‘You just never know what’s going to happen’ (Credit: YouTube)

Frankie Bridge speaks about marriage to husband Wayne

Frankie responded by suggesting birth control is not such a priority for men.

“It’s always been easy,” she said. “They’ve never had to think about it so it’s a switch mentally.”

Nadia replied: “That’s where the rage comes from. From the second we get that first period, we’re having to worry about pregnancy. Worry about everything.”

Frankie also said she doesn’t want Wayne to have the procedure, reasoning the future is never guaranteed.

She explained: “You just never know what’s going to happen. [Having a child would be] a door shut for me, and a door shut for him.”

Men can have children for as long as they want.

Frankie went on: “We might not end up together, and he might want another baby. Or something might happen to me, and he still wants another child because men can do it for as long as they want.”

