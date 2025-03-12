Inside Frankie Bridge’s marriage to husband Wayne – 10-minute wedding dress to footballer’s hobby that ‘sealed the deal’

Frankie Bridge will be known to many ITV daytime fans as a familiar panellist among the Loose Women presenters. But Frankie has been part of showbiz since her early years – and her husband Wayne Bridge is quite well known, too.

Among the Loose Women regulars, Frankie Bridge has spoken about her relationship on the panel several times, including how one of his hobbies was a green flag for her! Essex native Frankie and Wayne first met in 2011.

The couple have been married for almost 11 years, and we take a look back at Frankie and Wayne Bridge‘s relationship.

Frankie Bridge was introduced to Wayne through James Corden (Credit: ITV)

How did Frankie Bridge meet Wayne Bridge?

Frankie Bridge originally found fame aged just 12 as a member of S Club Juniors. The act was also known as S Club 8 after they outgrew their original ‘Juniors’ name.

Two years after S Club 8 split, Frankie Bridge emerged as a member of The Saturdays. They stormed to success with thirteen Top 10 hits and five Top 10 albums.

She has subsequently enjoyed success as a TV personality with appearances on Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, as well as co-presenting ITV’s Cannonball. In fact, Frankie did Strictly the same year she married husband Wayne Bridge!

According to reports, they were introduced by James Corden, who put their phone numbers into each other’s mobiles for them.

Wayne recalled about how their relationship began: “And then we basically text a little bit, and just ended up going for dinner.”

Although, she did recall his marriage proposal was ‘terrible’…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@frankiebridge)

Frankie married husband Wayne in a private wedding ceremony

The duo were together for three years before she tested out her ballroom dancing skills.

Frankie and Wayne began dating in late 2011 and welcomed their first child together two years later.

Frankie Bridge – maiden name Sandford – wed Wayne Bridge, who is now a retired footballer, in July 2014. They became engaged in April 2013.

They share two sons – Parker and Carter – together and Wayne Bridge also has another son from a former relationship.

Frankie Bridge has been in showbiz for over two decades (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Frankie revealed the ‘real reason’ she married husband Wayne – and it’s impressive

In August 2024, the singer opened up on what helped seal the deal when it came to her hubby.

The 36-year-old was on the ITV chat show when she made the revelation to her co-stars.

“I just love a man on a skateboard. I can’t help it. I’ve always wanted to go out with a man who had a skateboard,” she explained.

“Does Wayne have a skateboard?” Denise Welch chimes in, to which Frankie replies: “He has”.

“That’s why I’m married to him, guys,” she jokes as she adds: “He’s got a longboard, actually”. But she can’t keep her composure as her fellow panellists joke about the innuendo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@frankiebridge)

Gushing tribute to the footballer

While the couple like to keep some parts of their family life private, Frankie does gush over her partner on social media from time to time.

On July 20 each year, she posts a tribute to the former footballer for their wedding anniversary. On their 8th year to celebrate, she posted a series of snaps from their big day, including the moment after Wayne saw her walking down the aisle, and it’s clear he was choking back tears!

They tied the knot 10 months after welcoming their first born and he had a special place in the wedding.

In 2023, for their 9th wedding anniversary Frankie shared a hilarious card she received for the big day. Captioning the post: “What nine years of marriage looks like,” the card included tidbits like “Marriage. It’s equal parts: ‘I cannot live without you,’ and ‘Do you have to breathe like that?'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@frankiebridge)

Wedding regret

Hindsight can be cruel, and for Frankie, she confessed there was one wedding regret she had when she exchanged vows with husband Wayne Bridge.

Discussing pre-wedding jitters on the panel show in 2022, she admitted her venue featured a mirrored dance floor, but it meant guests were left not wanting to party during the reception.

“Don’t get a mirrored dancefloor,” the mother-of-two explained.

“I did that because aesthetically it looked beautiful in the room but I did not think about any of my guests. Obviously, I had a long dress on so it was fine. Everyone else, until they got drunk, could not step on the dancefloor if they were wearing a dress.”

She also added two tips to future brides, telling them waterproof makeup is a must-have and to just cry if you feel yourself overwhelmed with emotion. Frankie also recommended not looking down at the floor as you walk in or during awkward moments in the ceremony.

The 36-year-old said:”Look up! I say it to all of my friends – my friend got married a couple of weeks ago and I was like, ‘Look up! Look up!'”

Frankie and Wayne Bridge tied the knot in 2014 (Credit: Brett D. Cove via SplashNews)

Frankie Bridge’s wedding dress fear before marrying husband Wayne

Frankie, who wore a gorgeous strapless gown with a stunning long veil attached to a headpiece, admitted after she felt ‘self-conscious’ in her wedding dress.

She had given birth to eldest son Parker less than 10 months before the big day and it impacted her confidence.

When a fan asked to see her wedding dress, she admitted: “It was handmade by @angelinacolarussocouture…I’d been to so many places. All sample sizes were too small. I felt so self-conscious. Parker was still a little baby. Met Angelina and she threw something together in 10 minutes and made me feel confident again.”

Read more: Frankie Bridge admits bizarre reason she won’t have another baby with husband Wayne

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of Frankie and husband Wayne Bridge’s love story.