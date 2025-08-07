TV personality and actress Helen Flanagan enjoyed early birthday celebrations in a bikini while on vacation with her children.

The former Corrie star, who famously played the role of Rosie Webster, shares three children – daughters Matilda, nine, and Delilah, six, and son Charlie, three – with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair.

The pair got engaged in 2018 but split in 2022 after a 13-year relationship.

Helen posed in a bikini on vacation (Credit: Instagram)

Helen Flanagan stuns in bikini

In an Instagram Story shared 18 hours ago (August 6), Helen shared a video selfie of herself in a stripey bikini top while lying down on a sun lounger.

As she soaked up the warm weather, she opted for a pair of sheer sunglasses.

“Last day of being 34,” she captioned the clip.

In another update, Helen showed off the matching bikini set in the mirror.

“Bella bella,” she wrote, adding the pink heart emoji. Helen also credited the swimwear brand, Beach Cafe UK.

Helen’s followers praised the star (Credit: Instagram)

On the same day, Helen took to her grid to show off another look taken from her OK! Magazine shoot.

The former I’m A Celeb star, 35, posed in a very low-cut dress that featured jewelled detailing around the bust area.

Helen looked incredibly glam as she wore her wavy blonde locks down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

‘Phil and Grant still looking good!’

While keeping her loyal 1.1 million followers up to date with what she’s been up to, fans rushed to the comments section of Helen’s latest upload to let her know how amazing she’s looking.

“My gorgeous girl,” one user wrote.

“Wow, you look amazing and so beautiful and very gorgeous,” another person shared.

“So beautiful and simply stunning,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, another fan joked: “Phil and Grant still looking good!”

