Helen Flanagan reveals ‘trigger’ following split from fiancé Scott Sinclair: ‘It would always make me feel rubbish’

Former Corrie actor and reality star favourite Helen Flanagan opens up to ED! about how her split from fiancé Scott Sinclair impacted her.

Since leaving the ITV soap opera in 2018, the 34-year-old has remained a regular face on television. In 2020, she returned to I’m A Celeb as an all-star following her original appearance in 2012. Last year, Helen took part in Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating, where she wanted to find love again.

Helen also regularly endorses products and shares her personal life via her Instagram page, which boasts more than 1 million loyal followers who like to keep up with what’s going on in her world. Speaking on behalf of WhichBingo Awards, the TV star exclusively sat down with ED! to discuss how she chooses to navigate social media positively and dealing with trolls.

Helen exclusively speaks to ED! (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan on online trolls

“Unfortunately, it’s a bit of the nature of the beast with the job,” Helen says about receiving horrible comments. In December, she had to fire back at trolls who said cruel things about her image.

She continues: “Also, I’ve been an actress from a young age, from being judged and in the public eye from such a young age, it’s something that I’m used to and I’ve had to develop a tougher skin.”

Helen’s social media page offers an insight into her life from motherhood to lingerie modelling to even snapshots with her kids and boyfriend, Robbie Talbot. As far as she’s concerned, she tries to “keep my social media for women, really”.

Helen adds: “What you see is what you get on my social media”.

Helen and Robbie began dating last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

She credits Ashley James for being a positive inspiration and admits that her posts have helped boost Helen’s confidence.

“I love everything she posts on social media,” Helen declares. “All that body confidence and feel more comfortable in your own skin stuff, especially because I do lingerie modeling as well and I’m a little bit more older than the other girls in their twenties. I’m in my thirties and you start to accept yourself a lot more when you get older. I think that’s quite a nice feeling.”

Helen Flanagan heartbreaking ‘trigger’ following split from fiancé Scott Sinclair

Helen admits “it’s more hard work being at home with three kids” than navigating her career. She shares three children, daughters Matilda, nine, and Delilah, six, and son Charlie, three, with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair. The pair got engaged in 2018 but split in 2022 after a 13-year relationship.

“I’m always in work mode because [my kids are young]. I do feel really lucky that I can do that from home. It really is a dream job for me and I genuinely really love it and really enjoy it,” she continues.

However, Helen offers advice for those who may struggle with using social media.

“I do feel like we’ve got to be careful how we use social media and how it affects our mental health. Only follow accounts that make you feel good about yourselves,” she tells ED!

“I always say to my friends, if you’re ever going through a really hard time, I tell them not to go on Instagram because you’re making yourself feel more [bleep] and everybody has their own triggers, don’t they?”

She reveals that when she split up with footballer Scott in 2022, seeing other happy families impacted her deeply.

“I remember when I split up with my ex, if I ever saw family days out with mum and dad, that would always make me feel a bit rubbish as I didn’t have that anymore,” Helen says.

“I feel you’ve got to look for your triggers and know how you are feeling, and how you use social media. What I do is, I only follow accounts that I really enjoy and engage in those kinds of things. I also genuinely post what I want to post.”

Helen and Scott split in 2022 after getting engaged in 2018 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen’s life lessons

After entering the spotlight at the tender age of nine as Rosie Webster in Corrie, Helen has grown up before our very eyes.

Now, as a more mature 34 year old, the mum-of-three reveals to ED! that growing older has given her “more of a perspective over things”.

“I feel you become more happy and comfortable in yourself,” she says. “Maybe things that when you were younger felt like the whole world, when actually they’re not.

“Sometimes things you get anxious about and you think they’re so big in your head, but they turn out to be okay. As long as my kids are okay, I can cope. Everything else I can deal with.”

