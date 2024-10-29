Helen Flanagan lifts lid on ‘toxic’ relationship with ex Scott Sinclair as she claims he’s ‘blocked’ her

Helen Flanagan has shared an update about life with boyfriend Robbie Talbot – and her current relationship with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair.

Helen and Scott split in 2022 after 13 years together. The pair share kids Matilda, nine, Delilah, six, and Charlie, three.

However, Helen claims that she and Scott are not currently on good terms. In fact, she’s said that he has “blocked” her on his phone, admitting: “We do each other’s [bleep]ing heads in.”

‘I’m on block on Scott’s phone’

Speaking on the Life of Bryony podcast, Helen said: “You read so much about how you don’t need a man to make you happy. No, I don’t need a man to make me happy, but it really [bleep]ing helps when you’re in a healthy relationship to a toxic one.

“No disrespect to the father of my children, you know, I’ve had three children with him, and I always have a lot of love for him. We’re both good people, but together we were very toxic.”

She then added: “I think a toxic relationship can just damage your mental health a lot. Especially when you struggle with your mental health anyway.”

I know he’s not a bad guy, we’ve just got our own [bleep] going on.

The former Corrie star then revealed how things are currently between herself and Scott: “I mean, I’m on block at the moment on Scott’s phone. I really am. I’m on block.

“We do each other’s [bleep]ing head in. But I know he always will have a love for me. You know, you always have kind of a respect for each other. I know he’s not a bad guy, we’ve just got our own [bleep] going on.

“And I think because we’re together from so young, we were just 19. I just don’t think we had that time to grow, until we’ve split up, we just we just didn’t work.”

Helen Flanagan moves boyfriend Robbie in

Helen is now with construction firm boss Robbie, who she’s been dating for eight months. Last month, he moved into her home.

“He’s lovely. I just met him at a bar. I literally, I just, I could not stop laughing at this guy. My boyfriend’s actually the funniest guy I’ve ever met.”

She added: “He’s got two kids and he’s, he’s really beautiful with my children.’ I think that’s what made me fall more in love with him because he’s so good with my mental health things and that’s the main thing for me that I need. I need someone that’s good for me mentally and emotionally, that’s my top thing and that’s what I’ve realised.

“No disrespect to the father of my children, I’ll always have that love for him, but he didn’t know how to cope with me, or didn’t know how to do that, and not everybody does, but because the man that I’m with now really knows how to do that, it makes me happy.”

