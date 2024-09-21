Helen Flanagan has responded to claims she’s expecting a baby with her new boyfriend.

The Coronation Street star shares three kids – Matilda, Delilah and Charlie – with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair.

She went Instagram official with new boyfriend Robbie Talbot this week. However, the comments section was filled with fans asking if the pair were expecting their first baby together.

Now Helen has responded…

Helen Flanagan and boyfriend Robbie Talbot go Instagram official

Earlier this week, Helen shared a series of pictures from her time filming Celebs Go Dating. The final picture was one of herself a Robbie.

The pair were at a white pool party to celebrate the end of filming.

And, in the picture, Helen is wearing a gorgeous white bikini as she stands alongside Robbie.

Helen Flanagan has three kids with her ex, footballer Scott Sinclair (Credit: Splash News)

However, among the comments about what a lovely couple the pair make, were others asking Helen if she was pregnant.

“You don’t look as thin as normal. You preggers?” one rudely commented.

“Baby vibes?” asked another. “I thought that from the shape,” another said after scrutinising Helen’s body. “How long before she announces she’s pregnant?” another cruelly commented.

Helen soon took to her stories to admits she’d had some “really odd comments”. And quickly set the record straight.

Helen hit back at the pregnancy rumours (Credit: Instagram)

Helen’s clap back

The star said: “I’m a UK size 6. If I’ve started to put weight on it’s because maybe I’m happier and not anxious and worked up all the time so eating more.”

She then said: “I’m really proud of my body. It’s given me three beautiful children.”

Helen has previously revealed that she has battled with her mental health in the wake of her split from fiancé Scott.

As a result, fans rallied round, calling out the pregnancy comments and calling them “rude as [bleep]”.

