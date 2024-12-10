Actress Helen Flanagan responded to online trolls who criticised her appearance with comments about her face in a recent social media post.

The 32-year-old is best known for her role as Rosie Webster on Coronation Street.

However, Helen faced backlash after sharing a video on Instagram where she documented her transformation from casual to glam for a night out in Liverpool.

Helen Flanagan’s face

In the clip shared with her Instagram followers, Helen appeared makeup-free with a towel on her head before unveiling her glam look – bold smokey eye, styled waves, and a strapless black corset ensemble.

While she captioned the post saying she “felt so nice in this outfit” the comments section quickly turned divisive.

Critics slammed her appearance, particularly her overlined lips.

“Did you look in the mirror after doing your lips, looks ridiculous, ” one commenter wrote.

Another criticised her choices by saying: “The lips are absolutely ruining your face, please stop. You’ve daughters that look up to you along with many others – just be yourself.”

“Leave your lips alone, whatever you’ve done don’t do it again, looks silly,” a third added.

The actress was slammed for her excessive lip filler (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Meanwhile, Helen didn’t shy away from addressing the negativity. Sharing some of the harsh comments on her Instagram Story, she reminded followers of what truly matters.

“I never understand why people can be so mean,” Helen wrote. “It doesn’t actually matter how someone looks if you’ve got a good heart, you’re beautiful anyway.”

Supporters of Helen were also quick to defend her in the comments.

“To everyone who has made a rude/vile comment… just keep your negative opinions to yourself!” One fan fumed.

“Please just stop with your unwarranted opinions, are you all perfect? I very much doubt it. She hasn’t put this video up to receive ridicule so please stop it. To see women putting down women is awful to read.”

“Who gives a [bleep] what she’s done to herself? She’s beautiful,” another hit back at the critics. “It’s her choice, you don’t need to comment. Get a job, get a life… Concentrate on bettering yourselves.”

“You look beautiful love your outfit and bag,” a third fan gushed.

