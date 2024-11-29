Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan reveals why Rosie Webster hasn’t returned

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has revealed the reason why Rosie Webster hasn’t been seen in Weatherfield recently. The actor, 34, played Rosie on Corrie from 2000 – 2012, and in a shorter stint from 2017 – 2018.

Rosie remains one of the street’s most iconic faces – but we haven’t seen her on the cobbles in a while. Helen, who has never ruled out a return to the soap, has spoken out about a potential return – revealing that she just hasn’t been asked yet.

Helen Flanagan opens up over return to Coronation Street

“I’d absolutely love to go back. I spoke to Sally [Dynevor] the other day and said, ‘Oh, you know, I’ve got to come back.’ But they just haven’t asked me,” Helen said in a recent interview with DigitalSpy.

She continued: “You have to go back if they ask you. It’s up to the producer, it’s not really up to you. You have to be asked, you can’t just turn up. It would be great. But you’d want a good story as well.”

Reflecting on her time in the soap, Helen said: “It’s hilarious when I look back because I was so lucky from being a child until I left when I was 21, I had big storylines. I was always written for and always had brilliant storylines.

She added: “I went back when I was 27 and I went back for 18 months, and then I left when I was pregnant with Delilah. I loved being back. I really enjoyed it, but I was having more comedy lines rather than the big storylines.”

Why did Helen Flanagan leave Corrie?

Rosie originally left Weatherfield in 2012 to star in a reality television show – leaving behind her family and boyfriend Jason Grimshaw. Rosie’s exit came as Helen decided to pursue other projects, having starred on the soap as a child.

She rejoined for a shorter stint in 2017, before exiting again in 2018 on maternity leave. Outside of Coronation Street, Helen has appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me out of Here and Celebrity Super Spa.

The actor has regularly teased a return, telling The Sun last year: “I would honestly love, love, love to go back so much. But I’m just so busy with the children. I’ve got an eight year old, five year old and a two year old.”

