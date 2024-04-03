Rosie Webster gets mentioned every now and then in Coronation Street and every time she does, it makes us wonder if actress Helen Flanagan is returning to the cobbles as her funny, feisty alter ego.

A recent reference to Kevin and Sally’s troublesome daughter made us prick up our ears and start thinking about a potential comeback for Ms Webster.

So could Rosie be returning to Coronation Street? And what has actress Helen Flanagan said about a comeback?

Rosie left Coronation Street in 2018 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street source teases Rosie Webster return

It was reported that Helen Flanagan – who played Rosie on the soap – was thinking about returning to the show following her split from partner Scott Sinclair.

Helen has three children with her ex, who have kept her busy over the last few years but apparently she’s keen to return now the kids are growing up.

Speaking to The Sun in November 2023, a Corrie source spoke of the possibility of Rosie coming back to the cobbles.

“Helen is talking about plans to return – not this year, but maybe late next year,” the source said.

“Bosses have made it clear that they’d welcome her back and she sees the soap as family. She misses them and playing Rosie a lot,” the source continued.

They added that what was stopping Helen from returning before was Scott’s football career and looking after her kids. Helen also confirmed this in another interview with the publication.

Helen – pictured here on Lorraine in 2023 – has been honest about wanting to return to Corrie one day (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Actress Helen Flanagan speaks out on a Rosie return

Helen told The Sun in 2023: “I would honestly love, love, love to go back so much. But I’m just so busy with the children.

“I’ve got an eight year old, five year old and a two year old. And because me and their daddy have separated and he lives five hours away with his work, it is quite difficult with the balance,” she said, revealing the real reason why she’s staying away from the cobbles.

But with yet another Rosie mention on screen tonight (Wednesday April 3), is now the time for Helen to come back to Weatherfield?

If so, how could Rosie return to Coronation Street?

We’d love Rosie to return! (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Helen Flanagan discusses Rosie’s return storyline

Although there is no confirmation that Rosie is returning, Helen has spoke about the return storyline she would like to see for her character.

Speaking to The Daily Star last year, Helen said: “I would come back as a mum I think,” she said.

“I’d love to see her as a mum. I think that would be really interesting .”

The 33-year-old added: “I think she would probably just leave the baby with Sally and she’d be out all the time.”

Rosie was last seen on the show in 2018. She came back from the United States and helped put her former agent behind bars for using models as drug mules.

She left Weatherfield again after taking on a job in Japan on a television gameshow.

Rosie was kidnapped by John Stape (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Rosie’s never far from the drama!

Since then she’s been mentioned a few times. She cropped up a lot when Hope Stape was flogging books about her murderous biological dad, John Stape.

Then-teenager Rosie had an affair with evil John when he lived on the Street. She was eventually kidnapped and held hostage by him!

So could we see the return of Rosie Webster to Coronation Street? We hope so!

Helen Flanagan’s tough year

A comeback for Rosie however, might be a little while off. Helen recently admitted things hadn’t been great at the start of this year. She took time off social media after “struggling mental health wise”. The actress then had a bad reaction to some medication.

She wrote on Instagram: “So basically I really struggled mental health wise December/ January. I felt really not great in my head over Christmas and I didn’t really feel that much different when I took the kids away for New Year.”

She went on to explain “difficult things” were taking place that she wasn’t able to talk about. Helen added that as she had been due to go on a theatre tour she thought it best to take some medication.

However she then revealed: “I had a really bad reaction though to the medication (an ADHD medication) and it sent me into a psychosis for a few days which I didn’t know I was in. This bad reaction though was a few days before rehearsals were starting and sadly I just wasn’t mentally well enough to do it. I was heartbroken as I’ve always been professional as an actress but I needed to stay at home and feel better for me and my kids, with the help of my amazing parents.”

She finished by saying she’s “always been honest” with her followers and now she was in a “really good happy place”.

