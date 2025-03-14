Helen Flanagan manifests a Coronation Street comeback – and she has the perfect Rosie return storyline in mind

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has exclusively revealed to ED! that she would “absolutely love to go back” to the ITV soap opera that put her on the map.

Helen, now 34, first appeared on Corrie as Rosie Webster in January 2000 when she was just nine. Throughout the years, viewers at home watched her character tackle various storylines, including being kidnapped by John Stape, a drug dealing scandal, and her rivalry with younger sister Sophie Webster.

But how would she like to see her character return all these years later? Keep reading to find out…

Helen left Corrie following a mini comeback in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan manifests Coronation Street comeback

After remaining on the soap for 12 years, Helen waved goodbye to Corrie in 2012 before returning to the cobbles for a short stint in 2017. A year later, Helen left to go on maternity leave and has kept fans wondering if Rosie would ever make another comeback.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Helen explained she would “absolutely love to go back to the show”. She told us: “The show really did change my life as well. It brought so many opportunities to me.”

I’d love to be an iconic barmaid at the Rover’s Return.

“It would really make sense for me to go back. I would love it. But especially now I’m back home as well. I’ve always moved. My ex was a footballer for so many years and we moved every three to four years. I’ve been home in Bolton now for about four years, which is just around a corner from Manchester. I definitely would love to stay in Manchester, especially if I got the part of Rosie again, it would be really perfect. But, you never know,” said Helen, speaking on behalf of WhichBingo Awards.

‘I think Rosie should come back with two kids’

If Helen were able to choose Rosie’s next storyline, she would like to see her return as a mum. But, not just any old regular mum.

“I think she should come back with two kids and then leave them with Sally and go off to do her own thing,” she told ED!

“I’d definitely love Rosie to be a barmaid because I’d love to be an iconic barmaid at the Rover’s Return,” Helen continued.

“It would be interesting to see her in another relationship and seeing how that could play out. I think as an actress as well, because I’ve now got quite a lot of life experience, and being 34, I would like to see her in a different type of relationship that I could get my teeth into.”

Helen misses working on the set of Corrie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I miss the excitement’

Since leaving the cobbles, Helen has remained a regular face on television. From competing on I’m a Celebrity… South Africa to appearing on Celebs Go Dating, she has kept a high-profile status. However, the “excitement” of being on the iconic Corrie set is something she misses from her life.

“It was very exciting as a child,” she said. “When you’re a northerner, Coronation Street is such a big thing. I remember my nanna and my auntie, they were so proud that I was on it. It was a really special big thing and it was amazing.”

“I had my first proper kiss on screen. All these different things stand out from filming different episodes to the late-night shoots. I’m so lucky to have these memories. A lot of it was being on set with Kevin and Sally and doing all those kinds of stories. It was quite magical thinking back at it and how much it brought to my life.”

In 2006, Helen was nominated for Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress at the British Soap Awards. Two years later, she also received a nomination for Villain of the Year. Not to mention, she has also been in the running for Sexiest Female four times.

Could a return see her sweep up more accolades?

