Holly Willoughby wowed fans as she slipped into a plunging white swimsuit during her sun-soaked holiday in Portugal.

The 44-year-old TV presenter posted a radiant snap of herself aboard a boat, throwing her arms in the air.

Dressed in a vintage-inspired plunging white swimsuit, Holly Willoughby looked carefree and glowing, her beach-blonde waves tousled effortlessly around her face.

With a pair of chic brown sunglasses and a megawatt smile, the former This Morning host kept her caption simple, posting three emojis: a sun, a wave, and a beach umbrella.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with admiration.

‘What a gorgeous photo’

“Still the hottest woman on the planet,” gushed one follower.

“What a gorgeous photo, Holly!” added another.

“Loving the long hair,” one fan wrote.

“Damn, I miss seeing you on my TV screen,” another mused.

“Enjoy your holiday!”

The presenter previously shared a black-and-white photo of herself in a strapless black bikini and matching bucket hat, standing barefoot in a sun-drenched garden.

“When you’re not in Wembley but your head is. Have fun tonight if you’re lucky enough to be going,” she wrote, referring to Oasis’ long-awaited Wembley gigs.

Although she’s taking a well-deserved break, Holly is already lined up for her next screen return. She’ll be making a one-off comeback as a celebrity panellist on Stephen Mulhern’s upcoming show, You Bet! On Tour.

The series is a reboot of the ’90s cult classic. It also marks Holly’s first confirmed TV gig since Dancing On Ice was axed earlier this year.

The ITV shake-up left the presenter briefly without a regular hosting role, but according to insiders, demand for Holly remains high.

In addition to You Bet, rumours are swirling that she could front a revival of the classic series Record Breakers, currently in development by her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin.

Back in Portugal, Holly is reportedly spending time at her £2 million holiday home on the Algarve.

Her summer getaway follows a challenging stretch professionally.

Earlier this year, Netflix pulled the plug on Celebrity Bear Hunt after one season, reportedly due to high production costs.

Even so, Holly remains one of Britain’s most bankable TV stars and is clearly still adored by the public.

