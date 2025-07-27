TV star Holly Willoughby has stunned fans with her latest Instagram post.

The 44-year-old took to the social media platform ahead of Oasis’ huge gig at Wembley Stadium last night (July 26) and wished fans in attendance to have the best time.

Holly posted on Instagram on the weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly Willoughby on Instagram

In a post shared 16 hours ago, Holly posed in a Black Adidas bucket hat and a strapless bikini top.

She paired the look with what looked to be matching bottoms and accessorised herself with a necklace featuring her first-name initial.

Holly covered her eyes with the front of her face and flashed a huge radiant smile while appearing to be in her garden.

“When your not in Wembley but your head is… have fun tonight if you’re lucky enough to be going. Miss you @shishib @andybebop,” she wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

‘Beautiful as always Holly’

The upload racked up more than 27,000 likes and over 200 comments from fans who gushed over the star.

“Stunning,” fellow ITV star Alison Hammond wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Lovely looking lady, with a gorgeous looking body,” another person shared.

“Beautiful as always Holly x,” a third remarked.

“Oh wowser @hollywilloughby you are looking great girl. Rocking that bikini,” a fourth person said.

‘No need’

Some people in the comments section noticed Holly’s accidental spelling error in her caption and felt the need to point it out to her.

“*you’re,” one user wrote, adding the facepalm emoji.

“No excuse for bad grammar,” another echoed.

“Holly.. it’s you’re!!!!” a third shared, adding the eyeroll emoji.

Many came to Holly’s defence following the unfair backlash.

“Holly has mentioned dyslexia in the past. No need,” one fan said.

“Holly is dyslexic. Be kind,” another stated.

“Do you feel good now?” another asked.

Holly has yet to respond to the horrible comments.

Read more: Holly Willoughby on her dyslexia battle and why it left her feeling ‘constantly embarrassed’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts.