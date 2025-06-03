Celebrity Bear Hunt is latest Holly Willoughby show ‘axed’ as fans of series ‘disappointed’

Holly Willoughby’s TV show Celebrity Bear Hunt has reportedly been axed after just one series.

The Netflix show premiered earlier this year and followed 12 celebrities as they attempted to survive in the Costa Rican wilderness while avoiding being caught by survival expert Bear Grylls.

But now, it’s been claimed that the show has been axed by Netflix due to the amount of money it costs to make.

Celebrity Bear Hunt ‘axed’ after just one series

Celebrity Bear Hunt’s first series was met with praise by some viewers when it was released on the streaming service in February 2025.

Celebrities including Shirley Ballas, Una Healy, Danny Cipriani and Mel B took part in the gruelling competition – which was eventually won by TV star and chef Big Zuu.

However, fans hoping for a second series will be disappointed, as it’s been reported that Celebrity Bear Hunt has been axed.

“Everyone was very proud of the show. But when it came to it, it was just so expensive to make,” a source alleged to MailOnline.

They added: “You had to have a whole set in Costa Rica, loads of staff and loads of celebrities. The overheads were eye-watering.”

Apparently cheaper locations were looked at by makers of the show, however, nothing was deemed suitable.

Fans ‘disappointed’ by Holly’s show ‘getting axed’

Reacting to Celebrity Bear Hunt being axed, fans have shared their disappointment online.

On X, one person said: “I enjoyed that show as well, typical.” Someone else proclaimed: “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.” A third person also chimed in: “Disappointing, I loved it.”

Another fan penned: “Aww, this was quite fun. And presumably the least effort Holly Willoughby ever needed to put into a presenting job.”

Holly’s career blows

The reported axe of Celebrity Bear Hunt comes after it was announced that Holly’s other show, Dancing On Ice, had been axed.

The last series of the show – which saw Coronation Street’s Sam Aston crowned champion – faced dwindling viewing figures throughout its 2025 run.

Ahead of the axe, a source said: “It’s had a good run for nearly 20 years and has a very loyal set of viewers who really love it. But the sad truth is there’s just not enough of them. We need bums on seats but the ratings have dropped to a point where it’s difficult to justify the cost.”

What’s more, Last year, Holly and Stephen Mulhern teamed up to host the relaunch of ITV’s You Bet!. However, it has since been revealed that Holly had decided to ditch the show, leaving even Stephen confused.

Holly and Rylan ‘reunited’

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (June 3), as the news was announced, Holly broke cover. The star reunited with her This Morning co-star Rylan Clark – who has just signed up for the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Taking to his Instagram, Rylan shared a selfie of himself and Holly posing. He also showed off a product from Holly’s lifestyle brand Wylde Moon. “Reunited and she’s brought the goods,” Rylan captioned the post.

