Celebrity Bear Hunt has just dropped on Netflix, throwing together 12 celebrities attempting to survive in the Costa Rican wilderness whilst avoiding being caught by survival expert Bear Grylls.

The intense setting – with sweltering heat and high-pressure challenges – definitely made for some pretty uncomfortable on-screen moments.

So here’s our rundown of the most mortifying scenes caught on camera in episodes one and two…

These celebs are trying to outrun Bear Grylls (Credit: Netflix)

Celebrity Bear Hunt star Steph McGovern lacked team spirit

As the celebs were dropped in the Central American bush and faced with their first challenge, one star’s lack of team spirit quickly came to light.

The celebs were faced with having to outrun Bear whilst attempting to cross a channel of water to what would be their home during their time on the show.

It was here that axed Channel 4 star Steph McGovern’s lack of consideration for her co-stars quickly became apparent.

The Steph’s Packed Lunch star teamed up with Lottie Moss and Joe Thomas to attempt to unlock the wheels of a 4×4 to traverse the uneven terrain of the mud flats and escape the encroaching Bear.

Evidently, Steph completely forgot to give her fellow stars a helping hand. Whilst Lottie and Joe struggled to unlock chains covering the wheels of the vehicle, Steph sat comfortably in the driver’s seat.

Of course, this didn’t go down well with Bear, who was watching nearby.

He exclaimed: “Steph’s just got in the 4×4. She has still got to help them unlock the wheels. She is not doing anything. Steph is the one I am going to capture.”

Consequently, he crept up on Steph before catching her out, leaving the TV presenter “raging” that she had been caught.

Remember, there’s no I in team, Steph!

Steph was quickly caught out by Bear (Credit: Netflix)

Mel B’s steamy shower ‘with’ Joe Thomas

Later on in the first episode, the contestants began to settle into their new home. And let’s just say it has a pretty communal living layout.

The celebrities share an open-plan living space, kitchen, sleeping area and even shower cubicles lined up next to each other.

It was here that Mel B enjoyed a steamy shower beside Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas. Whilst washing herself off after a long first day, Mel B spoke to Joe through the panelling whilst he showered beside her.

She asked: “Joe, are you still alive? I haven’t heard from you in a while.” He replied: “I am just sort of turning things over in my head.”

Mel B could then be heard exclaiming: “Oh, I need a cold shower now,” before crying out as she changed the temperature of the water.

Meanwhile, Steph joked: “Did you ever think you would hear an Inbetweener and a Spice Girl having a shower together?”

Mel could then be heard groaning from the shower: “Oh, that feels so good.”

Overhearing this, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen cheekily quipped: “I think he is rubbing a bit too hard!”

Mel B and Joe Thomas enjoyed showers in close quarters (Credit: Netflix)

Celebrity Bear Hunt – Leomie Anderson’s poo confession

It seems the communal living situation all became a bit too much for one contestant, Kola Bokinni. He was left gobsmacked by model Leomie Anderson, who revealed some very intimate information during their first morning as a group.

Ahead of Leomie’s time in the Bear Pit, the TV beauty admitted she had plans to go to the toilet before facing her fears.

She said: “This might be TMI but I definitely want to go poo before I go in that Bear Pit, but I am too nervous, so coffee will help me.”

Her admission left Kola less than pleased as he pulled a disgusted expression and told cameras: “What? Day two like, come on, give it another day before you start talking about bowel movements.

“But that is what it is when you start living in close quarters, people start talking about doing a poo,” followed by an unimpressed sound.

Kola didn’t enjoy Leomie’s morning confession (Credit: Netflix)

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen let down by his bladder

Episode two saw Leomie, Mel B and Laurence face the Bear Pit. The three celebs attempted to locate their own exits out of the horrifying jungle, whilst being fenced in with the survival expert hot on their tail.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t work together and were instead up against the clock to find their own way out of the wilderness, using three exits.

It was here that Laurence battled to get out of the Bear Pit, with just minutes to spare.

Laurence was caught with his pants down (Credit: Netflix)

He could be seen “digging his way to freedom” before he was left battling his bladder. Sadly, Laurence became distracted by his need to use the toilet.

He then halted his escape and decided to have a wee – costing him precious time.

It was here that Bear literally caught Laurence with his pants down. Bear even admitted that if Laurence had continued shovelling, he was just seconds away from escaping! Awkward!

Holly and Bear’s new show launched today (Credit: Netflix)

Holly Willoughby ‘goes missing’

Elsewhere, it was hard to not notice just how little Holly Willoughby was actually in the show.

The former This Morning star made a few appearances alongside Bear Grylls, but her hosting didn’t really seem necessary for the flow of the series. In fact, it was pretty redundant.

The Telegraph’s Chris Bennion even said of Holly’s return to our screens: “So little happens you may as well be watching doorbell camera footage…Holly Willoughby hosts, in her first new gig since leaving This Morning. If she was hoping for a quiet reintroduction to the public, she has chosen very, very well.”

Celebrity Bear Hunt is ready to stream on Netflix now.

Celebrity Bear Hunt is ready to stream on Netflix now.