Katie Price and Peter Andre’s daughter Princess strips to string bikini as fans hail ‘absolutely gorgeous’ look

Princess Andre, the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, has wowed Instagram fans with her latest beach holiday pics.

The 18-year-old social media personality shared more snaps from her luxurious holiday in Mexico yesterday (Tuesday July 22) as she revealed where her heart lies.

Last week, fans speculated about whether Princess may have a new flame, following reports a couple of months ago she had split from her boyfriend. But while followers shared lots of love for Princess’ look in her new images, it seems her affections are currently focused on the idyllic location of her summer break.

The daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price has been enjoying a sun-soaked few weeks (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Where has Katie Price’s daughter been on holiday?

Princess Andre appears to have been in Mexico for the past fortnight, going by the location tags on her Instagram uploads.

Furthermore, her latest pic on her main page confirmed how much she adores the resort she has been staying in.

“Mexico has my [white heart emoji],” she captioned a carousel of photos showing her on the beach as the waves lapped at her feet.

The smiley teen also showed off her tan as she posed in a navy blue White Fox Boutique top and white crochet shorts, layered over a blue bikini. In a later pic, she slipped off her shorts in posed kneeling in the sea.

Followers couldn’t lavish enough praise on her. Dozens of heart-eyed emojis and “absolutely gorgeous” remarks were left in the comments section. And thousands of users made it clear they had engaged with the Insta upload by giving the post a ‘Like’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Andre (@princess_andre)

How did fans react to Peter Andre’s daughter pics?

Princess’ aunt Sophie, sister to Katie, was just one among many to register their approval through emojis.

And amid the “gorgeous” compliments, other fans gushed about Princess’ ‘mind-blowing’ appearance.

“Absolutely stunning photos sweetheart, enjoy the rest of your time,” one fan told her.

“Absolutely beautiful young lady… keep smiling… follow your heart,” advised another.

Princess, you blow people’s minds.

Meanwhile, a third fan chipped in with: “Princess, you blow people’s minds. You’re beautiful, you’re flourishing. Beautiful career.”

Another urged: “Stay classy. Beautiful girl.”

Princess Andre seems to have had the holiday of a lifetime this summer (Credit: Instagram)

Does Princess Andre have a boyfriend?

At the end of May, reports suggested Princess and her boyfriend of two years had gone their separate ways.

A source is told The Sun at the time: “She always kept her romance out of the public eye, and it will be the same with her split. They grew apart – they were each other’s first love, so it has been tough. But there are no hard feelings.”

However, last week some Insta users pondered the possibility of Princess having met someone new. That came after a ‘Joe’ popped up in her pics.

“Who is Joe?” one fan asked. Princess had mentioned the name as she highlighted how one young man seen embracing her hadn’t worn white like herself and the other chap.

However, thanks to the handles Princess tagged into her upload, and another response from her dad’s wife Emily Andre, it was made clear that romance was unlikely to be on the cards.

“Love my bros,” Emily wrote, also identifying Joe as one of her younger siblings in reply to another user’s query.

