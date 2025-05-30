Princess Andre ‘splits’ from boyfriend of two years: ‘They were each other’s first love, so it has been tough’

Princess Andre has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend, who she had been dating for two years.

The 17-year-old daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre has been in the limelight quite a lot throughout her life. But despite that, she has managed to keep her love life as private as she possibly could.

Over the years Princess Andre has shared a few loved-up snaps with her boyfriend, however she mainly kept everything private. But now, it’s believed that she and her long-time beau have gone their separate ways.

Princess has split with her boyfriend (Credit: CelebrityPhotosUK/Cover Images)

Princess Andre splits from boyfriend

Princess first went public with their relationship back in 2023. And while she has shared occasional snaps with him, his name remains unknown.

The Sun reported today (May 30) that the pair have split, but things ended amicably, with no bad feelings.

The source said: “She always kept her romance out of the public eye, and it will be the same with her split. They grew apart – they were each other’s first love, so it has been tough. But there are no hard feelings.”

According to the source, Princess’ former boyfriend is still on “good terms” with both her mum and her dad.

But it seems Princess wants to put her focus onto her ever-growing career, and not romance, which may have been the catalyst for the breakup.

The source said: “Princess is really concentrating on her career right now. There is no place for a man.”

In the wake of the breakup, it’s also believed her ex has unfollowed her on social media – but still follows her family members.

Her now-ex still follows her family on social media (Credit: Cover Images)

What does Princess Andre do?

Princess’ concentration on her career comes as she is set to release her own TV show, which follows her life and career.

The “fly-on-the-wall” show is believed to be filming right up until she turns 18 at the end of next month. But Katie Price reportedly will not feature.

Her breakup isn’t the only monumental thing that has happened to Princess this month as she also bought her first car after recently passing her test.

Many trolls commented on her Instagram post, believing her parents actually bought her the car. But Princess defended herself.

She responded: “These comments are so funny. To everyone out there, yes, I work. And yes, I earn my own money which I am super proud of. And I am so thankful that I am lucky enough to buy my own car xx.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Princess’ reps for comment.

Read more: Princess Andre begged mum Katie Price to ditch her bright outfits – ‘Please don’t Mum’

What do you think of Princess Andre breaking up with her boyfriend? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!