Eamonn Holmes shares first public photo since having a stroke as he issues statement from hospital bed

Eamonn Holmes has shared his first public photograph since suffering a stroke in April.

The Irish broadcaster, 66, issued a statement from his hospital bed alongside his girlfriend, Katie Alexander, last night (Sunday, June 7).

Eamonn is recovering in hospital (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes suffers stroke

In a chat with The Sun, Eamonn shared his first snap since his stroke.

The star suffered a stroke back in April. GB News confirmed the news at the time.

“Eamonn was taken ill last week and it was later confirmed he had suffered a stroke. He is currently responding well to treatment,” they said in a statement.

“Eamonn has asked for privacy as he focuses on getting better. His colleagues and everyone at GB News wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the People’s Channel when he is ready to return.”

Eamonn shared an update from his hospital bed shortly after. He uploaded a snap of his granddaughters holding up signs that read, “Get Well Soom”.

“As my beautiful Granddaughters put it so well – I will do my best to get well SOOM. Thank you for all of your many many good wishes, they give me strength,” he wrote.

Eamonn Holmes shares first post-stroke snap

During his chat with The Sun, Eamonn shared with them a selfie of himself, lying in a hospital bed in a gown, alongside his girlfriend, Katie.

The couple could be seen wearing sunglasses as they enjoyed the June sun.

“I can’t wait to be out of this gown and back in a suit and tie,” he told the publication.

“Watch this space. I’ll be back after this break.”

Eamonn, pictured here outside Old Trafford, was on the Manchester United Foundation Board for 19 years (Credit: Splash News)

Eamonn put on enforced break

Eamonn’s update comes a month on from reports claiming he’s been put on an enforced break from his role on the board of the Manchester United Foundation.

The Irish star has been on the board for 19 years. However, according to the Daily Mail last month, he had been forced to step down from his role, albeit temporarily.

“Eamonn loves Manchester United and the Foundation; he is one of the longest-serving members on the board. He wouldn’t think of walking away, even while he grapples with health issues. It is an added blow to him, amongst everything he is currently going through,” a source claimed.

“However, standard practice means each member should not exceed nine consecutive years on the board, as they could be deemed “non-independent” and not working objectively. It is only a ceiling benchmark, and it is possible to remain on for longer,” they then continued.

“While Eamonn has served two consecutive stints, on this occasion, the current chair of the board has used their discretion to implement a mandatory “break” which has resulted in Eamonn stepping aside. It is ultimately out of Eamonn’s control. While it is believed Eamonn could one day return to the board, it is unclear how long the enforced break is.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford reveals her true feelings two years on from Eamonn Holmes split after undergoing therapy

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