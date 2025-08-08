Inside Amanda Holden’s holiday with daughter Lexi – matching white bikinis; expensive meals; luxury villa

Amanda Holden and lookalike daughter Lexi Hughes, 19, are living their best lives on holiday at the moment.

The TV star, 54, has been enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in Greece with her family for a few weeks, and was even joined by best pal Alan Carr. No stranger to giving fans a look inside her life, Amanda has been documenting her trip online.

From pricey restaurants to luxurious boat trips, we’re taking a look inside Amanda’s holiday…

Amanda Holden and daughter’s ‘incredible’ villa

Amanda is currently living it up on holiday in Corfu, Greece. The presenter shared a photo earlier this week, where she thanked a business called Ionian Estates for sorting her out with a villa while on holiday.

Posing outside in front of a gigantic pool, Amanda looked sensational in a swimsuit and shawl. The TV star made sure all eyes were on her as she smouldered to the camera.

Amanda captioned the post: “Wearing @skims in the sunshine with my fave tipple and gorg @chattyman staying at an incredible villa @ionianestates.”

The company Amanda used – Ionian Estates – has an array of different villas up for grabs. But as you’d expect, they come with a huge price tag, ranging from £5,000 to even £25,000 for a 12-person pad.

Amanda and Lexi wear matching bikinis

Making the most of their holiday, Amanda and her family have been enjoying several luxury boat trips out on the water.

In July, her daughter Lexi shared a sizzling bikini-clad snap, as well as a photo of her piling on the PDA with her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (August 8) Amanda shared a photo of her on yet another boat from the company VF Charter Kassiopi.

In the snap, Amanda showed off every inch of her figure in a teeny string bikini.

She also shared a video of herself on the boat, wearing a monochrome bandana to protect her head from the sun.

Amanda’s boat trip looked idyllic (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Daughter Lexi, meanwhile, also rocked a similar bikini in a separate photo. While Amanda’s was by Melissa Odabash, Lexi’s was from Tess Daly’s brand, Naia Beach.

Just like her mum, Lexi struck a gorgeous pose while on the boat.

Lexi looked mellow in yellow (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Daytripping

Model Lexi has also taken the chance to slip into some gorgeous summer clobber and strike a pose.

This week, she looked stunning in a butter yellow two-piece that drew many an admiring glance on her Instagram.

Lexi also headed out to soak up some culture (Credit: Instagram Stories)

It’s not all been posing and boat trips, though, as the youngster has also headed out to see the sights.

Earlier today, she shared a gorgeous picture of a little Greek village, complete with picture-perfect church.

The family enjoyed some delicious food (Credit: Instagram Story)

Amanda visits mouth-watering (and very expensive) restaurant

Of course, it’s not a holiday without some delicious food! This week, Amanda and her family headed out for a meal at a seafood restaurant called Glyfa.

On Instagram, Amanda shared a photo of herself and Lexi smiling while browsing the menu at the family-run establishment that boasts a gorgeous outdoor setting.

The tasty dishes on offer include octopus, linguine, lobster and lamb chops.

However, it’s likely set Amanda back a few quid though to eat at this place, as a simple dish like French fries costs €6.50!

So who else is on holiday with Amanda?

The star’s husband Chris Hughes is with her. He has been credited as taking some of the snaps Amanda has shared. And we spied him in a clip Amanda shared from their boat trip.

And, although she isn’t seen in the snaps yet, Amanda and Chris’ youngest daughter Hollie, 13, is surely soaking up the sun with her family.

Keep the pics coming, guys, it looks gorgeous!

