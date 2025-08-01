Kelly Brook hailed for showing off her ‘non size zero body’ in busty bikini pic

Kelly Brook had fans swooning after she showed off her body in a busty bikini.

The actress, 45, is no stranger to sending fans wild thanks to her sizzling snaps.

And this week, Kelly was back at it when she shared a slew of photos from her romantic trip away with husband Jeremy Parisi.

Kelly posed up a storm in the bikini (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook wows in busty bikini

On Friday (August 1) Kelly took to her Instagram and gave fans a look inside her recent getaway with hubby Jeremy to Ponza, Italy.

Kelly and Jeremy – who married in 2022 – looked as loved up as ever in the snaps, which showed moments from their trip – including eating delicious-looking food, taking a boat trip and drinking in the sun.

For the boat trip, Kelly looked sensational in a printed black black bikini that helped show off her famous curves.

In one snap Kelly could be seen posing next to her hunky hubby, while another showed her jumping from the boat and into the stunning waters.

She captioned the post: “Summers with the hubby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb)

Kelly praised for showing off body

It’s fair to say fans went wild over Loose Women star Kelly’s bikini post. Rushing to the comments section, one person penned: “Jeremy is one lucky guy!”

Someone else added: “Normalising a non size zero bod!” A third chimed in: “Kelly you look gorgeous.”

Echoing their thoughts, another wrote: “Love your body.” A fifth then gushed: “Looks wonderful as do you both! Have fun.”

The pair have been together for years (Credit: BBC)

Kelly and husband Jeremy

Kelly, 45, began dating fellow model Jeremy back in 2015. Five years later, Jeremy popped the big question and asked the former Big Breakfast host to marry her.

Agreeing to the proposal, Kelly and Jeremy tied the knot in an Italian wedding two years later in 2022.

Earlier this year, Kelly revealed how her lifestyle with husband Jeremy impacted her weight gain.

Kelly expressed at the time that Jeremy “celebrates” his wife’s body at any size and added that he has never said “anything negative or derogatory about my weight or how I look”.

She also recently responded to calls to dump her husband after she revealed that he calls her by the nickname “balloon”.

Read more: Charlene White and Kelly Brook clash over voting age on Loose Women: ‘It’s all kicking off’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know