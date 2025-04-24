Actress and model Kelly Brook delighted fans today (Thursday, April 24) by announcing the launch of her new family business with husband Jeremy Parisi – a brand rooted in Jeremy’s Italian heritage.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly posted the first official look at Parisi.

The upcoming lifestyle and homeware brand is inspired by the Parisi family’s historic olive farm in Arpino, Italy.

Kelly Brook announces family business

“First look at Parisi – our family brand that we have been working on over the past year with the brilliant team @lislelicensing and our wonderful design team!” Kelly gushed on Instagram.

“Bringing a taste of Italy to the UK, we are so excited So proud of you @jeremyparisi.”

She posted the caption alongside an image of the logo.

The branding features a warm, rustic aesthetic: an orange-and-white colour palette, a bold white circle with the initial ‘P’ in the centre, and the phrases “Famiglia dal 2022” above and “Arpino” below.

The text and dates refer to the couple’s marriage year and the origin of the Parisi legacy.

The couple is set to bring Parisi to life with a range of olive oil-based home and lifestyle products.

The brand will include premium signature oils, candles, and diffusers. They will include classic Italian scents such as lemon, orange blossom, and neroli.

It will also offer textiles, kitchenware, and other home accessories. Everything is designed to evoke the charm and authenticity of southern Italian living.

Kelly and Jeremy have been married since 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘We’ve worked hard on creating a beautiful brand’

“Bringing a brand like Parisi to life is a joy,” said Francesca Lisle, MD of Lisle Licensing.

“It’s a rare opportunity to build a story that’s both personal and commercially rich. We’re excited to work with Kelly and Jeremy to ensure Parisi becomes synonymous with authentic southern Italian living and accessible, affordable luxury.”

Rooted in the Parisi family’s 600-year-old olive farming tradition, the brand is steeped in legacy.

Their ancestral farm in Arpino is home to 1,250 olive trees. These trees produce 3,000 litres of olive oil annually.

“My wife and I are very excited to be working with the brilliant team at Lisle Licensing,” Jeremy also announced in a statement on Lisle Licensing’s website.

“As a team, we have worked hard on creating and designing what we feel is a beautiful brand identity steeped in authenticity and our love of Italy. My wife, Kelly, has also fallen in love with the Italian culture. Having seen it through her eyes over the past decade…we can now envisage a way of bringing our family brand to a new audience.”

The couple married in 2022 after dating since 2015.

Meanwhile, fans rushed to share their enthusiasm in the comments.

“Can’t wait to hear more about it!” One gushed.

“Exciting news!” Another commented.

A third also agreed: “Sounds exciting!”

