Kelly Brook strips to bikini on holiday with husband Jeremy as trolls share ‘rude’ comments

Actress and model Kelly Brook has been the target of cruel trolling, after she shared pictures of herself wearing a bikini on holiday with her husband, Jeremy.

The model posted a series of photos on her Instagram, enjoying her time away in Saint Vincent and The Grenadines. But it seems some of her followers decided to send her some cruel comments.

Kelly has been updating her followers all week with snaps from her time away, especially over Valentine’s Day. But it was the latest post that caught attention.

Kelly posted bikini photos from her holiday (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook trolled as she posts bikini pictures

In a series of selfies by their private plunge pool, Kelly was seen posing in a bikini, while her husband stood by smiling.

But the comments didn’t match the fun vibe. One wrote: “Is she still with Slim Fast?” as another responded: “Doesn’t look like it.”

Another troll commented: “That bikini is the strength of my entire being.” However, one follower defended Kelly, responding: “Rude. She looks amazing as always.”

A third follower accused her of editing the photo: “There are no need for these edits around the waist Kelly. Without them you would still look tremendous.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb)

Fans defend Kelly against the negativity

However, countering the negativity, a lot of fans supported Kelly, complimenting her appearance.

One fan wrote: “Absolutely wonderful to see a woman happy in her own skin. You are utterly gorgeous, Kelly! Wish there were more authentic women like you.”

“You look stunning as always Kelly. Hope you both had a lovely Valentine’s Day!” another commented.

A third praised: “A great couple, having a lot of fun together. As it should be. Keep it going, you look amazing!”

Fans of hers jumped to defend her (Credit: ITV)

Kelly’s weight-loss journey

The 45 year old has been open about her weight-loss journey.

Last year, she explained that, since 2017, she has lost two stone. It came after she joined Slim Fast as one of the company’s ambassadors.

Back in 2019, she sparked backlash after revealing that her husband used to call her a “balloon”. After calls for her to dump Jeremy, she actually revealed that she’d “stitched him up” with the phrase as it was on she actually used to describe herself.

Kelly Brook’s tumultuous love life – four engagements and famous exes Kelly Brook has had a well-documented love life, with four broken engagements ahead of her marriage to now-husband Jeremy Parisi. The couple tied the knot in 2022 after seven years together. “Our relationship is probably the most successful relationships I have because we completely trust each other, we’re with each other all the time. We have the same kind of goals. We have a lot in common and he’s very handsome,” Kelly has quipped. However, before finding love with Jeremy, it’s fair to say Kelly kissed a few very famous frogs… Kelly Brook’s love life – Jason Statham Kelly met the actor in 1998, when she was in her late teens. Jason was smitten, with the star getting down on one knee to put a ring on it. However, six years later it was all over. And Kelly later explained: “I’m a lot more complex now – a lot more high maintenance.” Billy Zane Another high-profile romance – and engagement – came when Kelly met Titanic star Billy Zane. They were together for four years, before they split – reportedly because she didn’t want to move to LA, where he lived. She’s said: “You don’t go to Hollywood to find the love of your life. You’re there for different reasons and you might have a bit of fun along the way. But no one’s meeting the love of their life in Hollywood. I knew it would be somewhere else.” Thom Evans Kelly Brook then dated rugby star Thom Evans, with an engagement rumoured. The pair sadly split after two years, with Kelly also losing the baby they were expecting when she was six months pregnant. Kelly Brook’s love life – Danny Cipriani The star then moved on with another rugby star – bad boy Danny Cipriani – who she’d also dated before Thom. First together between 2008 and 2010, Danny and Kelly rekindled their romance in 2012 before they split for good. “She went through my phone and saw lots of messages she probably didn’t enjoy reading. She just caught me red-handed,” he wrote in his autobiography. Fourth engagement The model then found love with Gladiators star David McIntosh. They got engaged weeks after meeting, but split nine months later amid allegations that he had cheated. Come 2022, though, Kelly found her happily ever after, when hunky Jeremy walked into her life.

Read more: Kelly Brook breaks down in tears over death of her dad in emotional Loose Women episode

What do you think of the Kelly Brook bikini trolling? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!