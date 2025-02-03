On Loose Women today, Kelly Brook broke down in tears live on air as she opened up about the death of her dad.

The panelists were discussing how grief impacts each of them, as Charlene White returned to the panel following the death of her best friend. Fellow Loose Women star Kelly then began speaking about her own experiences, and things quickly got emotional.

Kelly’s dad died in 2007 at the age of 57 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. And, on Loose Women today (February 3), the model revealed how it affected her emotionally.

Kelly Brook broke down in tears on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook on ‘struggles’ after death of her dad

After Charlene spoke about her experiences with grief, she asked Kelly how she dealt with losing her dad.

She explained: “I struggled. And that manifested into different relationships and work. Anything that could distract me. The grief didn’t hit me until five years later. It was a decade of all of it.”

Kelly then began to break down in tears as she expressed how difficult it is for anyone who is going through grief, telling Charlene that they “are all there” to support her through her loss.

‘We were told six months’

Recalling what it was like when her dad first got the news, Kelly said: “I was there with him when he got his diagnosis. He passed away in 2007. He got diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.”

They told him to make plans.

Kelly remembered her dad as a “tough scaffolder” who she was “so close to” throughout her life.

Recalling the conversation with doctors at the hospital, Kelly said: “We were told six months. That was it, in the room. They told him to make plans. So it was never a mystery, what we were dealing with.”

But one thing Kelly didn’t expect was to actually begin the grieving process while her dad was still alive.

She admitted: “The grief started in that room. And I remember walking out and my mum was a mess. But I just couldn’t swallow. I had physical symptoms of grief.”

Her father died back in 2007 (Credit: ITV)

‘The grief didn’t hit me till five years later’

As for the six months she had with him, Kelly explained she just tried to “make as many happy memories” as she could, while spending “as much time as possible” with him.

However, for Kelly she admitted she felt an “element of euphoria” when he did pass away knowing that he wasn’t suffering any more. And it meant she and her family could try to “come to terms” with the fact he was no longer there.

