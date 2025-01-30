Linda Robson has broken her silence on Pauline Quirke‘s dementia diagnosis, which was revealed last week by her husband, Steve.

The star’s husband announced she is stepping back from her professional duties to be with her family.

Now, Pauline’s Birds of a Feather co-star Linda has returned to Loose Women, breaking down in tears while speaking about her long-time pal.

Pauline’s condition was revealed by her husband last week (Credit: Splash News)

Linda Robson breaks down in tears on Loose Women

On today’s Loose Women, January 30, Linda Robson starred on the panel where she acknowledged her close friend’s recent diagnosis.

Touching on the topic, a visibly emotional Linda insisted of Pauline Quirke’s battle with dementia: “It is private, I don’t want to talk about her illness at all.”

However, she did open up about their “incredible bond” when quizzed by Christine Lampard and her fellow LW stars. Linda explained how they had known each other since ten years old, stating: “We had such amazing times together.”

Linda broke down in tears on the show today (Credit: ITV)

She admitted that they both had a lot of fun and “sort of did everything the same”, like two partners in crime.

Linda fondly detailed how on one occasion she and Pauline stayed up until four in the morning watching George Michael in a bar before going home to their husbands with their tails between their legs, having to explain where they had been.

We had great times back in the day.

Linda also gushed that Pauline “was an amazing actress”, before repeating the sentiment: “We had great times back in the day.”

The actress was then comforted as she broke down in tears with Christine insisting Linda should take a “little moment”.

Fortunately, fellow panellist Kelly Brook was quickly on hand to pull Linda in for a hug.

Kelly Brook hugged Linda Robson (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson speaks on behalf of Pauline Quirke

The 65-year-old actress and Loose Women panelist first broke her silence on Instagram on January 27 to address Pauline’s health.

Alongside two pictures of them together – a throwback photo and another recent selfie – Linda clarified that she’s been aware of her pal’s condition for some time.

It breaks my heart to see her endure such a terrible illness.

She wrote in the caption: “This will be the only time I speak on behalf of my best friend, Pauline. For the past three years, I’ve been in close contact with her husband, Steve, and have spent time with Pauline.”

“It breaks my heart to see her endure such a terrible illness. Out of respect for her family and her privacy, I will not be discussing this matter further. Linda x.”

Linda met Pauline when she was 10 years old. The besties went on to become acting partners on the hit British sitcom Birds of a Feather. Their friendship was also subject to rumours of a feud between the stars. However, they were quickly shut down.

Fans send support and love

Touched by Linda’s statement, emotional fans showered the stars with love and support.

One fan shared: “It’s very sad Linda. Love and prayers to our dearest friend Pauline ”

Another added: “Always Sharon and Tracy, you provide comfort to us with your shows, now it’s time for us to show comfort to you both, thinking of you all.”

A third person wrote: “So very sad. She’s lucky to have such a loving friend. Sending love.”

“Sending you all love and hugs Linda, like most of us here I’ve never had the pleasure of meeting Pauline, but her wonderful personality and kind heart always shone through the screen. Stay strong,” wrote another.

Steve and Pauline have been married since 1996 (Credit: Alzheimer’s Research UK)

Pauline Quirke’s health update

In a heartbreaking update shared on January 21, Pauline’s husband Steve revealed that she was diagnosed with dementia in 2021.

He said it was with a “very heavy heart” that Pauline was stepping back from her acting career. Steve requested privacy as his family navigates the difficult period.

Linda’s husband said: “We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren.”

Steve then added: “We are very proud of what our family friend Scott Mitchell is doing with Alzheimer’s Research UK in his late wife Dame Barbara Windsor’s name. So, when we feel able, we will also align ourselves with the charity.”

