The truth behind the Birds of a Feather ‘feud’ rumours as Lesley Joseph addresses friendship with Linda Robson and Pauline Quirke

Lesley Joseph has spoken out about her friendship with her Birds of a Feather cast members Linda Robson and Pauline Quirke.

The trio worked together on the sitcom in the late 80s into the 90s before it made a return to screens in 2014 until 2020. However, the long-term friends were previously hit with rumours of a feud after Pauline didn’t star in a Christmas special in 2020.

So, what’s actually the truth behind the so-called feud claims? Let’s take a look.

Birds of a Feather cast ‘feud’

After Pauline didn’t star in the Christmas special or the show’s 30th anniversary special in 2019, rumours of a feud emerged.

Reports had claimed that “real and tense issues” were the reason Pauline didn’t take part in the two specials. A source alleged that Tracey Stubbs actress Linda and Pauline were embroiled in a row behind the scenes.

In 2021, it was reported that Linda and Pauline weren’t on speaking terms.

However, Linda and Lesley have both spoken out on all the rumours since then – and they’ve been quick to shut suggestions down!

What has Lesley Joseph said?

Most recently, Dorien Green star Lesley gushed over her friendship with the pair. When asked if they’re still friends, she told Woman’s Own: “Yes, although I see more of Linda, because we both live in London. The three of us went through 30 years together. You can’t work that long with people and they not be in your life; it’s impossible. We used to be dreadful for making each other laugh – I remember once there were 23 takes and we really got told off!”

On the subject of a reunion and a Birds of a Feather return, Lesley added: “I don’t think so. People adored that character and I want them to keep the image in their minds of how she was. And Pauline [Quirke] has given up acting really, she just wants to run her drama schools. She loves doing that and it’s been incredibly successful.”

What has Linda Robson said?

Elsewhere, Loose Women star Linda has addressed the feud rumours on a few occasions. In 2022, she told the Mirror: “It’s a load of old [bleep] that we had a fallout. We have not fallen out and we have never fallen out. I have been best friends with her since we were 10 years of age. We never fell out.”

Linda also addressed specific claims that she and Pauline – who played Sharon Theodopolopodous – had “fallen out”. The star told the Mirror: “People say Pauline and I have fallen out. Obviously I couldn’t see her during lockdown but I’ve seen her since. She just doesn’t want to act anymore. She’s had enough – it’s long hours. She’s concentrating on her drama academies.”

She added: “She’s very hands on, going to classes and all that. I see Lesley all the time because we won Celebrity Coach Trip last year. And during the lockdowns I would leave funny things on her doorstep, like Tena Lady and hair dye! But when I was ill, both Pauline and Lesley rang me, or a member of my family, every couple of days to see how I was. They were both a big support and really there for me.”

The trio also reunited in 2022 for brunch. Linda shared a photo to her Instagram of them all smiling with their arms around each other.

She wrote: “A lovely lunch with my beautiful friends in the @thedelaunay.”

