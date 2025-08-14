Stacey Solomon’s sister suffers awkward nip-slip as she wrestles famous sibling in tiny bikini

Stacey Solomon’s sister Jemma accidentally revealed a bit too much in her tiny bikini during their family trip to Turkey.

The famous family are currently enjoying a sun-soaked holiday. Stacey and Jemma are living it up with their children and husbands, as well as beloved father Dave.

And recently, Jemma gave fans a look inside their holiday and shared a video of her and Stacey play wrestling in the pool. But things took an awkward turn when Jemma suffered a nip-slip.

The sisters wrestled in the pool (Credit: InstagramStory)

Stacey Solomon and sister Jemma wrestle in bikinis

Since arriving on holiday, Stacey and Jemma have been keeping fans updated on their trip. On Thursday (August 14), Jemma took to her Instagram Story and shared a hilarious video of herself and Stacey.

In the video, Stacey could be seen on husband Joe Swash’s shoulders in the pool, meanwhile, Jemma was sat on her husband’s shoulders.

The bikini-clad sisters then started play wrestling, in an attempt to knock one of them down into the water.

Jemma revealed a bit too much (Credit: InstagramStory)

Stacey’s sister suffers awkward nip-slip

And it’s fair to say Stacey and Jemma put up a good fight. The pair continued to wrestle, doing whatever they could to not get dunked.

But things took a rather cheeky turn when Jemma suffered a nip-slip, which was covered in the video with a peach emoji.

“Is it even a family holiday without a wrestle on your husband’s shoulders match… pretending we are in Gladiators is with a standard nipple slip,” Jemma captioned the photo.

The video ended with Stacey victorious!

The sisters are on holiday at the moment (Credit: InstagramStory)

Stacey’s holiday

Stacey and Jemma are thought to be holidaying at the Regnum Carya hotel in Turkey, Antalya. Guests at the luxury hotel can expect to fork out around £1,000 per person per night!

Kicking off her holiday, Stacey shared an adorable family photo on Instagram where she gushed about her “second home”.

She penned: “Time to make some memories. My whole world. Can’t wait for some special time with my babies.

“Got one picture of us all. The second one is every photo ever. Happy summer everyone from pickle cottage to our second home at this point.”

