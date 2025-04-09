Stacey Solomon’s rise to fame – from Michael Buble duet on The X Factor to ‘fear’ that ended singing career

Stacey Solomon reminisced about her time on The X Factor and her duet with Michael Buble on her Stacey & Joe reality show last night (April 8).

The second installment of the series saw Stacey and son Zach head to the NTAs, where she collected her first gong. Proud dad David was at home watching with husband Joe Swash and the rest of their kids. Her mum, Fiona, however, was absent again. Stacey has previously revealed that she likes to avoid the spotlight.

Clearly her daughter doesn’t follow in her footsteps, though, having found fame on TV talent show The X Factor back in 2009.

Stacey Solomon performed with Michael Buble on The X Factor back in 2009 (Credit: Ken McKay/Talkback Thames/Shutterstock)

How did Stacey Solomon first get famous?

Stacey shot to fame on The X Factor. She auditioned for the sixth series of the ITV talent show, blowing the judges away with her performance of What A Wonderful World.

With her natural talent and down-to-earth charm, Stacey progressed to the final 12 and advanced to the live shows. There, she was given a spot on Team Dannii – and was mentored by Dannii Minogue.

On Stacey & Joe last night, Stacey headed to her sister Jemma’s house to look for an outfit to wear to the NTAs. She was looking for the dress she wore to duet with Michael Buble and, while looking for it she found numerous old outfits from the show, including a minidress she did her best to squeeze into and her ‘Team Dannii’ T-shirt.

The Bublé dress, however, remained elusive.

Stacey Solomon’s performance with Michael Buble

The rising star made the final of The X Factor and treated viewers to a performance alongside Canadian crooner Michael Buble.

She wore a stunning floor-length sequined gown for the performance. The pair sung his hit Feeling Good as a duet on the show.

Stacey also performed What A Wonderful World – her audition song – and Who Wants to Live Forever by Queen.

Stacey has left her singing career behind her (Credit: Splash News)

Did Stacey Solomon win The X Factor?

Stacey was up against Olly Murs and Joe McElderry in The X Factor 2009 final.

Unfortunately, she was the first to be eliminated on the night, finishing in third place.

Olly came second, with Joe being named the winner. He is now a musical theatre star, while Olly went on for chart success.

Stacey Solomon on why she didn’t become a singer

The star – a mum of five – revealed that she does still sing, but only for her family these days.

Stacey explained that her family “wheel her out on special occasions”. As fans of the star will have seen on her Crafty Christmas show, Stacey performed for her grandmother and her pals at their care home.

Speaking on This Morning previously, she admitted: “Only for my grandma at the care home, at her request, she loves a sing song. I love singing, but I love singing with no pressure with no sort of like worry or fear that if someone’s going to like it or not. I just love doing it for me.

“So I sing for my family and whenever they wheel me out, I’m like one of them, you know when Dad goes: ‘My daughter can sing! She’ll sing.’ They wheel me out on special occasions and I’ll do it.”

Speaking about the opportunities she’s been given after The X Factor, Stacey added: “To think that was 15 years ago blows my mind. I never thought I’d still have a job or be working in TV so I feel really lucky. And I know people say it’s not luck, but it is.

“I work really hard and I’ll give my everything to any opportunity that’s given to me. But I’m lucky to even get those opportunities in the first place, so every day I feel really lucky.”

