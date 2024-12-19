On Crafty Christmas this year, Stacey Solomon was joined by her hubby Joe Swash and their adorable children, where they helped the star throw a Christmas party for her grandmother Gwen’s care home.

The programme blessed fans with some festive Christmas cheer but it also left others in floods of tears…

Stacey Solomon decorates her nan’s care home for Christmas

During the Christmas special, which saw Stacey pull together an array of crafts to decorate her nan’s care home, Stacey’s aunt Mary and her daughter, who live in Canada, jetted over to the UK to surprise Gwen in an unexpected reunion.

Before Mary and her daughter surprised Gwen, Stacey gifted her nan with sentimental gift, a distinctive green vase that Mary had previously made for her – before welcoming in the real gift… Mary herself, all the way from Canada!

It was this shock meeting that left Gwen overjoyed as she admitted to her relatives: “It is a surprise,” before adding “I didn’t think I’d see you again.”

Gwen also exclaimed at the sight of her daughter and granddaughter: “This is amazing!”

Before the touching scenes aired, Stacey shared with her fans that she was at the her nan’s care home and tuning in alongside its residents who were “so excited and happy” to watch.

She penned: “Guys I’m at my grandma’s care home watching Crafty Christmas and I’m actually crying at all of the staff and residents. They’re so excited and happy.”

Meanwhile, fans were left equally emotional over Stacey’s sweet glimpse into her family life with many stunned by Stacey’s wholesome singing performance for those who live at the care home.

The star performed On My Own from Les Miserables, much to viewers’ delight, who flocked to social media to praise the tear-jerking programme.

Fans react to Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas

One penned: “All I do is cry around Christmas time. Tonight it’s at Stacey Solomon decorating her Nan’s care home for a Christmas party??? I need help.”

Another wrote: “Oh my, Stacey Solomon singing On My Own from Les Mis as a promise to Tony in the residential home has got me.”

A third agreed: “I love Stacey Solomon – so positive and warm. This programme is so lovely with so many carers taking part. Not often seen and do so much good work.”

Another said: “They can never make me hate Stacey Solomon. Her positivity and light is contagious. I just love her.”

“Well it wasn’t the best for craft ideas but it was lovely what Stacey Solomon [did] for the care home and the careers. And she can sing,” chimed in a fourth.

“To hear Stacey Solomon sing at her nan’s nursing home…What a voice she has…wish she would sing more. Plus I absolutely [love heart emoji] Crafty Christmas as I always do every year. Such a heart warming and Christmassy program,” gushed a fifth.

Stacey’s 2024 edition of Crafty Christmas marks her third annual show, after hits in 2022 and 2023.

