Stacey Solomon fiercely defended by fans as Katie Hopkins blasts her attempts to help the homeless

Stacey Solomon has been attacked by Katie Hopkins following her BBC One Christmas show last night (December 14).

The mum of five, 34, spoke about helping the needy on her show Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas. She was seen visiting a soup kitchen and made bath salts for the staff with her sister Jemma.

Kind-hearted Stacey told viewers: “I’m going to make everyone at the soup kitchen bath salts. All you need to make your own bath salts are some clean jars, essential oils, salts and some botanicals. And be sure to make sure your plants aren’t toxic.”

She added: “I’ve got some essential oils. Google your essential oils. You have to use different ones for pregnancy or if you’re going to be near animals or whatever, so always research it.”

Katie Hopkins has no Christmas cheer

However, Stacey’s efforts didn’t go down too well with Katie Hopkins, who slammed the X Factor star. Posting on Twitter, she said: “Can I just check… #staceysolomon just made bath salts for the homeless. For when they are relaxing, you know in their free-standing baths.”

Stacey’s fans were quick to call Katie out – and correct her “lies”.

She made the bath salts for the people helping at the shelter.

One said: “She made them for the volunteers. But carry on spreading lies and hate.” A second commented: “I believe they were for the volunteers, the lights were for people using food banks.” A third added: “She made them for the volunteer ladies as Christmas gifts.”

She confessed she’s not having another baby

Katie’s comments came as Stacey told Joe she doesn’t want another baby.

Speaking on the show, she said: “I can’t believe how fast this year has gone. We had a baby 10 months ago.” To which Joe Swash replied: “I know and look how good you look. I don’t look too bad either, do I?”

When asked what she thought 2024 had in store for them as a couple, she insisted: “I’m not getting pregnant again, Joe, if that’s what you’re insinuating.”

“Mate, you make out that I want the babies! Whenever we have this conversation, you’re like: ‘No, we’re not having no more babies’, and then you give me the look as if to say: ‘I want a baby,'” he said.

