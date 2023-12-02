Stacey Solomon shares her annual Christmas photo with her family and notes: ‘They’ve all changed so much!’

Emotional Stacey Solomon can’t get over how much has changed in the past five years.

The mum-of-five took to Instagram to share her annual Christmas photo, posing outside her front door with the rest of her brood on Friday December 1.

Stacey, 34, said: “Hello December. Had to take our annual door photo. Then I went down a rabbit hole looking at our old Christmas door photos.”

Stacey Solomon on life changing ‘dramatically’

The star then shared a festive photo from every Christmas over the past five years and one thing in particular struck the Crafty Christmas host. Just how big her kids have got!

Stacey said: “They’ve all changed so much. Honestly I’m so glad every year we do this. Because so much changes in a year. The last five years have changed for us dramatically [crying-with-laughter emoji].

“It’s been the most magical whirlwind. Happy December everyone. Lots of love from all of us.”

The Solomon-Swash clan have definitely achieved a lot in the past five years.

Joe and Stacey have had a busy few years (Credit: Loose Women)

Five busy years

Stacey, who has sons Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships, first got together with now-husband Joe Swash in 2016 after the pair met on I’m A Celebrity.

They welcomed their first child Rex in 2019 and Stacey shared an adorable throwback photo of their first Christmas together on her Instagram post.

By 2020 they’d got engaged and for Christmas 2021, their second child Rose was on the scene.

In 2022 the pair got married, meaning last Christmas was their first one as a married couple.

And now, the family are celebrating their first Christmas with baby Belle, who was born in February. We’re tired just thinking about it all!

Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas is on BBC One on 14 December at 8pm.

